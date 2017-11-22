Niagara police officers earn medals for bravery

Sometime after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, four Niagara Regional Police constables — Neal Ridley and Jake Braun, both of Fenwick, and Daniel Bassi and Allan Rivet, both of Welland — will have medals of bravery pinned on their uniforms at a ceremony in Ottawa.

The medals, which they will receive from Governor General Julie Payette, will recognize their actions in a hallway of a Fenwick apartment building on Oct. 10, 2015, as they attempted to help an armed suicidal man. In a hail of bullets, they did their best to protect the community — and each other.

“We all have a bond,” said Ridley, who was shot through the neck. “There is no one else I would have wanted to be with in this circumstance. If I didn’t have Dan, Allan and Jake there, I would not be telling this story.

“We survived with a combination of training, planning, trust and luck.”

Ridley said he is still coming to terms with what happened. He is trying to find purpose and meaning in it.

“I don’t go to work for a medal,” the 10-year NRP veteran said from a hotel room in Ottawa. “I go to work because I love to serve people and defend those who can’t defend themselves. I’m humbled to be here, but no award will ever change what happened on Oct. 10, 2015.

“I guess what I hope is that it means more to my children and my wife. They are going to be here. The other thing that will make it special is it was my twin brother who nominated us. He did it on his own. I’m up here, and I get to experience this with my brother. That’s the icing on the cake.”

The suspect, Corey Richardson, 29, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm and single counts of pointing a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, careless storage of a firearm, careless storage of a restricted weapon, and possession of prohibited devices. The case is still before the courts.

Ridley, Bassi, Braun and Rivet will be among 41 first responders and citizens at the medal ceremony taking place at Rideau Hall.

Created in 1972, the Decorations for Bravery recognize people who risked their lives to try to save or protect the lives of others.

A Special Investigations Unit report detailed what happened in the building on Canboro Road on Thanksgiving weekend 2015.

Ridley and Braun were dispatched after the police received a call about a depressed and suicidal man, who was in possession of several firearms.

After the other residents of the third floor were evacuated, Bassi and Rivet took up positions at either end of the hallway. As Ridley waited for the arrival of the NRP’s tactical unit, the man, who had recently broken up with his girlfriend, stepped out of his apartment into the hallway. He quickly re-entered and closed the door.

Ridley spoke to the man through the door. After several minutes of conversation, Ridley holstered his firearm and raised his hands in front of the man’s peep-hole to assure him he meant no harm. The man agreed to leave his apartment.

When the man stepped out, he had his hands up and appeared he was surrendering. As he took several steps in the direction of the officers, he pulled a handgun from his waistband and started shooting, firing nine shots.

Joseph Martin, the SIU’s acting director, described what happened.

“Consider the scene,” he said. “These were tight quarters. The officers had little to no benefit of distance or cover when the man left his apartment, acted as if he was surrendering and then drew a concealed handgun and started firing.

“The two witness officers, in particular, were severely exposed, being closest to the man and were shot at point-blank range before they were able to react.”

The bullet that hit Ridley passed through his shoulder and exited his neck. He fired once at the suspect as he was falling.

Braun attempted to shoot at the man, but his rifle jammed before discharging any rounds.

Bassi and Rivet, at the end of the hallway, returned fire.

Somehow, everyone survived.

“I’m back on the road now,” Ridley said. “The recovery has been day by day. I have physical injuries I will have the rest of my life. Those are daily reminders.

“The psychological aspect has been a journey. I’m the same person, but I see things with different eyes. It was a near-death experience.

“It’s been difficult because there isn’t a lot of peer support from people who have gone through the same thing. I take each day as it comes with the support of my family, especially my wife.

“This isn’t something I will ever really finish dealing with. It’s a road I’m on, and I will try to make the best of it. There have been a lot of twists and turns.”

