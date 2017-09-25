Niagara music’s big night turns 10

Niagara Falls country singer Brad Battle recalls driving home one day and taking note of the trees along the way. He was choosing which one to drive his car into and kill himself.

After his band Round 4 fizzled out, he blamed himself. The other three members were so talented – including current country star Tim Hicks - he figured he was the problem.

“I was in a dark, dark place,” he recalls. “It was so much time and effort, and I felt, what a waste. Because I held everybody back.”

After six years away from music, his eight-year-old daughter said she wanted to be a teacher. When Battle told her she could do whatever she wanted, she looked back at him and said “So you could still do music, daddy?”

It was the kickstart he needed. He booked a trip to Nashville soon after, and on Sunday night, took home Country Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year at the 10th annual Niagara Music Awards.

“I just can't wait to go home and show my kids that we're doing it,” said an emotional Battle, who entered the night with five nominations.

He was one of the feel-good stories of a gala night at the Greg Frewin Theatre, as the awards marked their first decade with a sold-out show. About 500 people packed the venue to see 10 performances and 25 awards handed out.

Organizer Todd Brown vowed this year's show would take the next step.

“We felt a lot of the responsibility to all of the partners that have come on,” he said. “It used to be we'd mop the floors and open the doors. We knew we'd have a good show. But now we're responsible to grow this thing.”

Hosted by Shane Neil and Bobby Rock of YourTV's BS Live Rocks show, the show was capped by Niagara Falls band The Natrolites winning both Album of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Singer Cory Cruise, who won four awards last year, picked up where he left by winning for Adult Contemporary Artist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Rising Canadian folk/pop singer Spencer Burton made the most of his first trip to the Niagara Music Awards, winning Folk Artist of the Year.

“This is a really cool thing,” he said. “I didn't realize Niagara was so musically inclined.”

In addition to performances by Savour the Moment, Chelsea Crites and a rousing blues jam by Spencer Mackenzie and Riley Michaels, the night included a video tribute to Jason Blaize, guitarist for St. Catharines rock band Crutch who recently died of cancer.

Brown said the polished three-hour show was a sign of things to come. It also kicks off a week of events for Niagara Music Week, including shows and activities throughout the region, capped by the Feast Street Food Festival in Welland Sept. 30.

“We're going to grow an industry in Niagara that'll show the world what we do.”

Winners of the 10th Niagara Music Awards:

Album of the Year: The Natrolites

Adult Contemporary Artist: Cory Cruise

Bar Band: The Associates

Blues Artist: Spencer Mackenzie

Country Artist: Brad Battle

Female Vocalist: Katey Gatta

Male Vocalist: Cory Cruise

Folk Artist: Spencer Burton

Heavy Metal Artist: Dorian Gray

Hip Hop Artist: Boococky

Instrumental Artist: Paul Layton

Jazz Artist: Randy Stirtzinger

Music Video: 'Shame on Me' – The Natrolites

New Artist: Mark James Vaiana

New Group: I Got the Girl

Original Group: Donny Yonder

Original Song: 'Head Heavy' – Theatre Crisp

Songwriter: Brad Battle

Producer: Damian Birdsey & Tabby Teng

Promoter: Erik Dickson

Punk Band: Welland Wasted

Rock Band: Amber Reigns

People's Choice: Jessica Wilson

World Artist: Sarah Jerrom

Venue of the Year: Black Sheep Lounge

