Falcons rally in third

The St. Catharines Falcons won their third straight game Friday night, beating the Welland Canadians 4-2 at the Jack Gatecliff Arena.

The Falcon’s penalty kill denied their opponents on all five penalties they took through three periods. Despite going scoreless on their first four opportunities, the Falcons ended the game with two power-play goals on eight chances with the man advantage. Despite losing the match, Welland outshot St. Catharines 37-33.

Falcons forward Noah Perlic opened the scoring for the Falcons early in the first period on a rebound after a dump-in by Falcons rookie Carson Eden.

Welland forward Matt Hobbs notched the only goal of the second period, scoring short-handed to tie the game.

Despite going the win, Falcons head coach Dan Fitzgerald wasn’t happy with his team’s effort in the first two periods.

“Outside of (goaltender) Owen Savory, I don’t think anyone really had it tonight,” said Fitzgerald. “Our fourth line played really well all night. I thought they were very good. Even our third line at time had it. Some of the other guys had their moments. Overall this was far from the effort we expect out of this group.”

St. Catharines forward Matt Baumann recorded his second goal of the season, opening up the third period scoring on the power play. Baumann plays on a line with Jaleel Adams and Nathan Smilsky, who started the third period on the power play – an opportunity Fitzgerald thought the trio made the most of.

“Good on those young guys who got an opportunity to start the period on the power play,” said Fitzgerald. “They made the most out of it and it really got us going. They deserved that opportunity.”

Welland defenseman Daelyn Minovski tied the match shortly after. Falcons forward Evan Miller scored the eventual game-winner. St. Catharines defenseman Matt Busby scored an insurance goal on the power play later in the third period. Despite scoring on the twice on the power play, Fitzgerald was unhappy with his team’s performance with the extra man.

“We expect to have a very good power play,” said Fitzgerald. “We have some very talented players on it. We just weren’t ourselves today. When you have the extra man out there, you can be a little bit slower to pucks, a little bit slow in your decision making. But it shouldn’t matter if you have one extra man out there. You’re still not going to be able to execute like that.”

The Falcons are back in action Saturday night as they travel to Fort Erie Leisureplex to take on the Meteors for the first time this season.