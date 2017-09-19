Oyez! Town crier tops in international sound off

When the role requires a loud and clear voice, waking up with a cold isn’t ideal.

But St. Catharines Town Crier Mark Molnar wasn’t going to let a sniffle stand in the way of his vocal chords and a world title.

“I worked through it,” he said this week after winning the Annapolis Valley International Town Criers Competition in Nova Scotia.

“I’ve been taking cough syrup. Just the way I use my voice, I work around stuff like that.”

It was the first international title for Molnar, St. Catharines’ town crier for 13 years and Lincoln’s town crier for a decade.

The competition took place over three days in Windsor, Annapolis Royal and Grand-Pre in Nova Scotia, capping off on Sunday with the final cry.

Molnar was one of 19 town criers and three host criers from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, the United States and England making public proclamations.

Molnar had to write and submit three cries ahead of time as well as perform them. The topics included the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia and Canada’s 150th anniversary.

He bellowed about butter tarts and universal health care to victory.

“I was completely shocked when they called my name,” Molnar said Monday by phone from Peggy’s Cove. “I thought it was too close to call.”

Besides boasting rights, he got a handblown crystal candle holder and bowl that’s compatible for the flight home.

The event was held by the Nova Scotia department of communities, culture and heritage in celebration of Canada 150.

Molnar’s been competing in various competitions over the years, often using humour in his cries, and was tops in the 2014 Ontario Guild of Town Criers annual championship.

He got his first taste of town crying in the early 1980s when he was in the audience of a crier competition in Halifax and was invited on stage.

While attending a charity walk in Port Dalhousie 20 years later he noticed the St. Catharines town crier was from out of town. He wrote a letter to city council pitching himself for the role and was appointed after a competition.

After five years of attending events out-of-pocket, the city awarded him an annual stipend of $1,500 for travel and other expenses.

Molnar’s voice can be heard at several community events throughout the year, including the New Year’s levee and Canada Day festivities. On Saturday, he’s leading the Grape and Wine Parade through the downtown.

“I like getting out there,” Molnar said. “I like representing St. Catharines and Lincoln and getting the word out there about what a nice area we have.”

kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @karena_standard

LISTEN UP

Mark Molnar’s winning cry on the topic of Canada 150 performed at the Annapolis Valley International Town Criers Competition Sunday.

Oyez! Oyez! Oyez!

Canada is celebrating its sesquicentennial! Our country has been a shining beacon to all those around the world searching for the best place on Earth to live!

They come here to experience our four seasons – hockey, not-hockey, construction and Roll Up The Rim!

They come to try our national foods – poutine, butter tarts, Nanaimo bars and Kraft Dinner!

They move to Canada to work, to live and to have universal health care!

They want to experience our cultural history, which is a combination of Native, British, French, and “Not-American”!

We welcome people from around the world to come to Canada, which has always been, still is, and always will be the greatest place in the world to live!

God Save The Queen!