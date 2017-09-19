NOTL throws support behind double-hat firefighters

Niagara-on-the-Lake is showing its support for double-hat firefighters — professional firefighters who also volunteer in their own communities — by making a donation to the Association of Ontario Municipalities (AMO) to help with their legal costs in a dispute with their union.

The Ontario Professional Fire Fighters Association (OPFFA) has taken legal action against some members who also work as volunteers in small towns. AMO has moved to protect the double-hatters by providing them with financial assistance through the court process.

Some firefighters in other municipalities who have been found guilty by the union of double-hatting have been ordered to pay fines. In some cases, they have given up their volunteer duties.

Coun. Jim Collard showed council a video Monday of Mandy Gould, a professional firefighter who has worked in Brampton and volunteered in Caledon for several years. Gould, who is appealing her conviction for double-hatting, spoke to delegates about the issue at the recent AMO conference attended by Collard.

“Professional firefighters who volunteer are important to the small communities where they reside,” Collard said in a motion to council, noting that the OPFFA’s action against its members who volunteer put communities in jeopardy.

“(The volunteers) can be forced to quit,” said Collard. “They are doing what they love and helping our community.”

“This action by the OPFFA has caused financial and social hardship to those double-hat firefighters who volunteer,” his motion stated.

Council approved Collard’s recommendation that the town donate $2,000 to AMO to aid volunteer firefighters who have been taken to court by the union.

The town will ask AMO to establish a fund to help double-hat firefighters in any community where the union takes legal action against them. And councillors are challenging the other municipalities in the Niagara Region that employ volunteer firefighters to meet or exceed their donation to AMO.

Niagara-on-the-Lake fire Chief Rob Grimwood said after the meeting that the issue of supporting professional firefighters who also volunteer in small communities is “very important to us.”

He said there are a few volunteer firefighters serving in the town who are also professional firefighters employed elsewhere.

“Because of their experience, they bring great value,” Grimwood said.

He said the professional firefighters take on leadership roles and provide training to other volunteer firefighters in the town.