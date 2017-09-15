Leafs training camp begins in Niagara Falls

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their three-day training camp at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls on Friday morning.

Die-hard fans, both young and old, have turned out to watch about 70 players, split into three groups, take to the ice as the team prepares for the 2017-18 season.

St. Catharines resident Richard Paisley was all decked out in blue and white - even wearing Leafs socks - and sat in the crowd as he waited for the Leafs to hit the ice around 9:30 a.m.

The 58-year-old said he remembers the last time the team won the Stanley Cup in 1967, and believes they have the talent to be National Hockey League champions again in the near future.

“We have things to look forward to. We've been so out there for so long that this is a good thing for this generation,” he said.

Paisley said he didn't make it last year when the Leafs held their development camp at the Gale Centre, so he “couldn't miss” this year's opportunity to see the expanded roster.

“I think this is great for the whole area, and especially for Leafs fans. There is a whole new generation of fans, and like I said, they have things to look forward to.”

Paisley said he also plans to attend the camp on Saturday and Sunday.

“I just want to see the skill level. They have such a young team, and I really think (new signing Patrick) Marleau is going to fit in - I want to see him.”

Todd Green brought his two-year-old son, Liam, to watch the Leafs practice.

The 40-year-old, life-long Leafs fan said it was an opportunity to bond with his son.

“It's a great chance for Liam to check out live hockey. It's such a great opportunity because it's such a small venue, too. I was actually on my way to take him to day care, and then I thought, I'll just spin around, and see if there's any tickets.”

William Kennedy brought his six-month-old daughter, Jane, who took a particular liking to Carlton the Bear, a star attraction for many children who flocked to the team mascot for photos.

“We're hoping to maybe get an autograph, some pictures. It's pretty epic (to have the event in Niagara). I was kind of surprised when I heard about it,” said Kennedy.

The Leafs are in Niagara through Sunday.

The team is giving fans the opportunity to watch training-camp activities including practices, scrimmages, an alumni game, and various outdoor activities.

The Leafs are holding daily practices and scrimmages all three days between 9:30 a.m., and 2 p.m., with doors opening at 9 a.m.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the puck will drop in a matchup between Leaf alumni and the Canadian Armed Forces Base Borden. Doors will open to fans at 6 p.m.

The daily events inside the Gale Centre, including the alumni game, will be ticketed.

A limited 1,000 free tickets will be made available each event day on a first-come, first-serve basis, in the morning starting at 8 a.m at the Leafs mobile fanzone in the parking lot.

Tickets to all events are free with a donation upon entry benefitting the Niagara Children’s Centre.

Later Friday, Leaf players and Carlton the Bear are scheduled to visit Niagara Children’s Centre in St. Catharines.

Various players will visit children who use the services of the centre and take photos, distribute gifts and participate in activities with the children.

