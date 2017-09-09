After missing out on a medal at the Ontario championship on penalty kicks, the Niagara Knights kick off the men’s college soccer season today hoping to take the next step and finish in the top three.

They will have to take a different road to get there. Unlike last year, when Niagara competed in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) Central Division, the Knights this season will be playing in the West Division.

Instead of Humber and Sheridan as familiar foes, Niagara will have home-and-home series against Fanshawe, Mohawk, Lambton, Redeemer and St. Clair.

With 13 returning players, including rookie of the year Jacob Therrien, fellow Wellander Alex Latham and two-time league all-star Jordi Amores of St. Catharines, the Knights are ready to hit the ground running.

The return of one striker Carlos Williams following a two-year absence buoys head coach Frank DeChellis’ confidence even more. Williams, also from St. Catharines, is Niagara’s all-time leader in goals-per-game average with nine goals in 14 matches.

“We have assembled what we thought would be the most robust team,” DeChellis said. “We don’t over-coach during games so we needed players who can absorb what we do at training and apply it in games without us barking at them for 90 minutes.”

Newcomers Nolan Bradshaw of Niagara Falls, Noah DiEgidio of Welland and Eric Woodland of St. Catharines were a “nice surprise” when the team held tryouts to set the 20-man roster.

“They show us they had what it took to find a place on the list,” DeChellis said.

Niagara prepared for tonight’s opener against the Fanshawe Falcons in London, Ont., by going 7-1 during the pre-season: Washington College, 1-0; Durham, 3-1; Fleming, 4-0; Trent University, 3-0; Humber, 2-0; Mohawk, 2-1; Conestoga, 8-0; Fleming, 1-2.

“We had 11 different players score during exhibition games and we eight very competent defenders,” he said. “Our first-year players are contributing, and we escaped the pre-season without any serious injuries.

“I am looking forward to tweaking our play in different areas of the field before our first game.”

Home opener for the Niagara men is Wednesday when the Mohawk Mountaineers visit Youngs Sportsplex on River Road in Welland for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

New top kick for team

With only five players returning for another season, nearly everything will be new about the women’s soccer team at Niagara College.

That includes the head coach, too, with one-time assistant Rob Lalama taking the reins and freeing DeChellis to focus on the men’s program.

A talented core of returning veterans combined with one of the strongest recruiting classes in the Welland school’s history has Lalama thinking about the playoffs.

“The expectation is to improve off of last season’s playoff appearance and advance to the OCAA championship.”

Centre back and team Shannon Halliday of Welland is back for her fifth, and final, year of eligibility, while fellow Wellander Lara Latham hopes to build on the success she enjoyed in earning team most valuable player and school rookie of the year honours last season.

Also back are Bethany Langendoen, St. Catharines; Samantha Mascai, Port Colborne; and Brianna Pietrangelo, Niagara Falls.

Transfers Renee Lafrance, from the University of the Cumberlands; Alex Craig, from Sheridan; Taylor Major, from Eastern Florida State; and Kandis Klipich, from Brock; top a group of newcomers that also includes Notre Dame College School graduate Lauren Frasca and Port High alum Madison Edwards.

Niagara went 4-3 in exhibition games.

“We are really pleased with the progress the team has made this far,” Lalama said. “The focus is to now improve on our finishing so we can take advantage of the chances we are creating.”

The Niagara women also open league play tonight in London, against Fanshawe; and Wednesday at home, versus Mohawk.