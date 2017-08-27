It was Motorized Mayhem at Merrittville Speedway Sunday, August 27, 2017, as monster truck Train Wreck smashed through a trailer and jumped over cars on the Thorold track’s infield. On-air personalities from Giant FM 91.7 and Country 89 raced each other around the track in buses during a charity event, and racers competed in ladies-only races, side-by-side races, flag pole and backwards races.Dave Johnson/Welland Tribune