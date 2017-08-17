Demolition of the downtown Grimsby building damaged in an extensive fire in early July is expected to begin next week, officials say.

The cause of the July 6 fire, which caused an estimated $2-million in damages in a historic, century-old building which housed three businesses and apartments, remains undetermined, said a spokesperson for the Grimsby fire department.

Demolition of the building, located in the area of Main and Elm streets, was expected to start this week, but will begin Monday instead, said Grimsby Deputy Fire Chief Bill Thomson.

“Starting Monday, Aug. 21, the entire week, there’s planned stages to remove the building and bring it to ground level,” said Thomson.

He says the demolition will aid efforts to open up downtown roads to traffic.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing and in the hands of the Ontario Fire Marshal, says Thomson. “There’s a lot of information still being processed by the investigator but I can’t say much beyond that.”

Thomson says investigators with the fire marshal have obtained all the information possible from the scene, so the demolition won’t interfere with the investigation.

“We’re hoping to have the roads open some time next week.”

Scott Evenden, operations manager in fire investigations with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office, says the investigation team, led by Kevin Pahor, conducted a systematic examination, collected exhibits which are being examined by scientists and engineers to determine a likely cause.

Grimsby Regional Coun. Tony Quirk says the demolition is being done by a private company and no plans have come forward about what’s going to happen with the three lots affected.

He says he expects they’ll be vacant for some time, though there will likely be interest in the property which is “prime real-estate.”

In July, Pahor confirmed eyewitness accounts of the fire, saying the blaze started around the outdoor patio of the salon around 1:20 p.m on July 6.

Clients and staff at the salon were alerted to the fire by a passerby and evacuated the building safely.

The fire forced the evacuation of the area around Main and Elm streets while Grimsby and West Lincoln firefighters fought for nearly six hours to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

