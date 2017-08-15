Cinematic weekend brings action

One of Fort Erie’s most iconic parks will once again be converted into an outdoor cinema next weekend.

The next Shows at the Sugarbowl is scheduled for Sat. Aug. 26 with Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales being shown on the screen.

The event is organized by the Central Firefighters Association and next week’s show’s major sponsor is the Fort Erie Kinettes. There will be mini-train rides from the fire station to the park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., provided by the Bridgeburg Business Improvement Association.

There are several sponsors for the popular shows, which organizers say have brought out more than 1,000 people during ideal weather situations.

Popcorn and water are served at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m.

Dogs and alcohol are not permitted.