ABBAMANIA coming to Fonthill bandshell

Mama mia! Thursday night at the Fonthill bandshell is prime time to hear the classic songs of Sweden’s most successful pop band.

ABBAMANIA will perform 22 songs of ABBA in their two-set show with costume changes, choreography, comedy and a great concert sound when they visit Peace Park for their free, two hour show starting at 7 p.m.

Toronto-based ABBAMANIA is rated as the No. 1 ABBA production in the world, a bandshell committee news release said.

The cast looks like Anni-Frid, Bjorn, Benny and Agnetha, and they sound like them. They are backed by a live band and carry charts for a full symphony show.

ABBAMANIA will perform such hits as Waterloo, Fernando, S.O.S, Mama Mia, Super Trooper, Voulez Vous and Dancing Queen.

For more information, visit fonthillbandshell.com.