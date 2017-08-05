Travelling by train may not be every Millennials top choice for transportation but two U.S. College students have embarked on an adventure to prove that rail travel is where it's at.

New Jersey natives Caitlyn Boyle and Victoria Principato are visiting 22 cities in 27 days as interns with the Summer by Rail event.

The duo, both students from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., made a stop in Niagara Falls on Saturday.

“We kind of stood there in awe for a little while,” Boyle said of the Falls. “It was really incredible.”

“It's a check off the bucket list, for sure,” Principato added.

Their journey began June 31 in New York and will come to an end Aug. 26 in Washington D.C.

The two women, who didn't know each other prior to embarking on their adventure, are sharing their experiences through their blog, SummerByRail.com and on Twitter and Instagram.

“I feel like rail travel is such a communal method of travel,” said Principato, a finance major. “I'm really excited to meet with other people along our trip.”

Boyle, who is studying civil engineering, says trains are a convenient and environmentally-friendly way to travel.

"There's none of that chaos of flying or all the traffic on the streets," she said.

While Amtrak trains are their primary mode of transportation, Boyle and Principato will also be using bicycles, buses, streetcars and ferries to explore each city.

While their journey is essentially the U.S. from coast to coast, there were several Canadian stops along the way – including Niagara Falls, Toronto and Montreal - because Amtrak recently launched new services north of the border.

This is the second Summer by Rail event sponsored by the National Association of Railroad Passengers.

“Trains are an integral part of our 21st Century transportation system and bring so many benefits to travelers and communities,” said Jim Mathews, president and CEO of NARP.

“Caitlin and Victoria will have the chance to meet people from around the U.S. and Canada, and bring back important insights that they learn and can help us advocate for more and better trains in America.”

NARP is a national organization that represents the nearly 40 million users of U.S. passenger trains and rail transit.