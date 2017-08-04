This long weekend won’t be a holiday for racers in the 358 Modified division at Merrittville Speedway.

After competing in the 35-lap feature on the regular Saturday night program at the Thorold track, drivers in the region’s premier racing class will be going nearly three times that far two nights later.

A $6,000-to-win, 100-lap memorial race will highlight a special Civic Holiday show at the track where Bob St. Amand Sr. won a championship in 1972.

“It’s hard to believe that we’re remembering Bob Sr. for the eighth year,” Don Spiece, the speedway’s owner, said. “I remember back to when I raced, Bob had the respect of all the drivers and crews.

“This is a great memorial to him.

“What can we say about his family and friends, they have rallied together once again and have quite a spectacle planned.”

Defending champion Matt Sheppard of Waterloo, N.Y., southwest of Syracuse, is the latest name on a winner’s list that includes Mat Williamson, Mike Bowman and Pete Bicknell, all of St. Catharines.

Top five in the 358 Modified points race heading into the weekend are Chad Brachmann, Sanborn, N.Y., 778; Williamson, 744; Gary Lindberg, Ridgeway, 726; Bicknell, 716; and Larry Lampman Jr., Port Colborne, 702.

Heats and features in the Sportsman, Hoosier Stocks and Mini Stocks round out a special program that begins with a pre-race pasta dinner catered by Club Castropignano in Port Robinson.

Pasta, meatballs, garden salad, roll and soft drink is available for $10 in advance or $12 on race day. The dinner will be served from 4 until 6 p.m., and tickets are available at the speedway office at 905-892-8266.

Tonight’s Merrittville program features Round 2 of the Eataly Foods Pro 4 Triple Truck Challenge Series as well as the Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Racing Series.

“It’s become a ritual since 1972,” Spiece said. “The Civic Holiday doubleheader offers something for everyone on two action-packed nights.”

Mitch Dumont of Welland took the checkered flag in the opener of the truck series, which is in its second year and gives the truck class at New Humberstone Speedway a second night of racing.

Thunder on the Dirt keeps alive the history of dirt modified racing dating back to the 1960s,’70s and’80s.

“If you remember those days, you’ll enjoy the authentic and competitive racing from that era,” Spiece said. “If you are new to the sport, it’s an exciting look back to the early days of the sport.”

In addition to 358 Modified, tonight’s program, weather permitting, will also have racing in Sportsman and Hoosier Stocks.

All-Canadian Championships

New Humberstone Speedway’s Civic Holiday tradition, the All-Canadian Championships, will start with a special tribute to the troops.

Two howitzer cannons will be fired and parachute jumpers will jump out of a DC 3 war plane in a pre-show race beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Vehicles and equipment from the first and second world wars will be on display and Armed Forces members in uniform or showing military identification will be admitted free of charge.

Racing in Port Colborne beings at p.m. with time trials for Vintage Cars. Sportsman, in a 50-lap All-Canadian Championship Special; Street Stocks, 50-lap Duel in the Dirt Series race; Late Models, Mini Stocks and Pro 4 Trucks round out the program.

Only five points separate four-time winner Chad Homan, 778 points; Sam Pennacchio, two wins, 776 points; and Rob Pietz, one win, 773 points; in the race to the Humberstone Late Models track championship.

Two-time winner Chad Chevalier leads reigning champion Brad Rouse, a five-time victor so far this season, 476-464 in Sportsman points, while Dave Bailey, 434 points; and Jason Fontarine, 410; are 1-2 in points in the 8-cylinder Street Stocks division.

Dylan Llord has a 488-462 lead over Dumont in Pro 4 Trucks, with Kyle Haynes, 478; tops Jason Coutu, 454; in the driver standings in Mini Stocks.

There is no motorcycle racing tonight at Welland County Speedway. The season at the dirt track on Netherby Road east of Highway 140 in Welland wraps on Saturday, Sept. 9.

