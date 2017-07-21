SEARCH ENGINE: The puzzling case of the giant cube

You ask... We answer.

Q: A while back you wrote about a Canadian flag tunnel sculpture outside the Hungarian ARPAD hall in Niagara Falls. Now there’s a giant Rubik’s Cube there. What is going on?

A: The sculpture of the popular Rubik’s Cube — a 1974 invention by Hungarian professor Erno Rubik — was created for a Canada Day parade in Toronto earlier this month.

It’s already caught people’s attention in its short time on display at Arpad Hungarian Hall at corner of Montrose Road and Lyons Creek.

“It’s a good place. It’s a very busy road and a lot of people see it,” said John Szoke, president of Arpad Hungarian Hall.

“You’d be surprised how many of those come to see the tunnel and then go over to take a picture in front of the Rubik’s Cube.”

Szoke said the four-by-four-by-four foot puzzle sculpture was part of a Hungarian entry in the Parade of Nations on July 1 that included the Szentegyháza Children’s Philharmonia.

For Canada’s 150 anniversary, he said the Hungarian government sponsored the 150 piece Hungarian youth choir to tour Canada. The kids aged 7-18 performed across Ontario starting on June 25, including in Welland on July 3 and in Niagara Falls on July 4.

On Canada Day, the group participated in the Toronto parade and sang the Canadian national anthem. Because so many Canadians identify the Rubik’s Cube with Hungary — an estimated 350 million Rubik’s Cubes have been sold worldwide — the large sculpture was created to lead the choir in the parade.

Volunteer Steve Varga in Toronto built the cube of plywood and plastic at his own expense and drove it on flatbed truck.

The cube was donated to the Arpad club after the Hungarian choir’s tour wrapped up in Niagara Falls.

It’s now happily displayed on the club’s property, where it joins the Tunnel Through Time designed by Budapest-based Hello Wood Studio. That large-scale piece with an outline of a maple leaf and the Hungarian flag was on display in Toronto’s Budapest Park last October to commemorate the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and Freedom Fight before being given to the club.

- - - - -

Q: Near the Merritt Road overpass in Welland, the MTO has the Hwy. 406 traffic move to the left lane. I understand this is due to the tunneling of infrastructure services for the new subdivision on the east side of the 406. Apparently the 406 roadbed has sunk four inches or more and allegedly no one knows how to fix it. When will it be repaired?

A: The problem of soil settling down along the Hwy. 406 was fixed this week.

Here’s the low down.

The Region project involves tunneling to install new watermains and sewers to service a nearby subdivision.

Derek Falardeau-Mercier, project manager with the Region’s water and wastewater group, said there was some settlement due to the tunneling construction because of the soil conditions. It was a soft, very wet material that became very mushy as soon as it was handled.

The shoulder settled approximately four inches while the road surface settled about an inch.

Crews pumped a grout mixture into any gaps that may have been created under the concrete highway and finished the repairs on Tuesday. The Region’s consultant sent the Ministry of Transportation a report summarizing the repairs and is waiting to hear back to ensure the results conform with ministry requirements.

Work next to the 406 is expected to continue for a couple of months.

- - - - -

Q: I was wondering why the City of Port Colborne doesn’t have the fireworks displays at HH Knoll park anymore, but instead over the Welland Canal? The park is a way more beautiful spot!

A: The main reason is the assisted living facility built near the park.

Port Colborne Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bendia said they used to set off fireworks in the park in the early ’90s but they changed locations when a nursing home attached to the nearby hospital was constructed in early 2002.

He said when setting off fireworks, they can’t disturb care facilities.

Even if the home wasn’t there, Bendia said the marina has built up across the bay since that time and they wouldn’t want fireworks going off towards all the boats tied up at the docks.

- - - - -

Fact Finder!

The Rubik’s Cube figures prominently in dozens of Guinness World Records, including most Rubik’s Cubes solved underwater in a single breath (five!), largest Rubik’s Cube solved by a robot (nine by nine by nine feet) and most Rubik’s cubes solved on a unicycle (170). Last month, New Zealander Blair Williamson set the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s Cubes solved while running a marathon. He finished 254 of the cubes while running at Christchurch, NZ on June 4.

- - - - -

Send your queries to Karena Walter by email at kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @karena_standard

Facebook at www.facebook.com/karenawalter