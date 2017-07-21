Petrowski makes quiet return

St. Catharines Regional Coun. Andy Petrowski returned to regional council Thursday, but didn't stay long.

The embattled politician left within the first 30 minutes of the meeting, before any issues were debated.

Petrowski took a personal leave of absence at the end of May, after he made national headlines when a pornographic image was emailed from his government account.

His access to his Niagara Region email account and devices were also suspended.

The Municipal Act requires council to endorse a councillor's absence if it continues for more than 90 days. The last full regional council meeting Petrowski would have attended took place May 18.

As the meeting began, St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik asked Regional Chair Alan Caslin if Petrowski's return would be addressed on the agenda, but was told it wouldn't be.

Petrowski quietly left the meeting without speaking.

The email message, the latest controversy in a career that included several code of conduct violations, was sent to more than 100 people in response to an update on the Burgoyne Bridge construction.

Petrowski quickly sent a second email apologized for the image, but later denied embedding the image.