Neglect of Indigenous people highlighted

There are two sides to every story and a small crew at the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre is doing its part with a documentary.

Career developer Michael Summers, along with cultural videographers Chris Henry and Joe Shawana, are will be sharing a position on Canada 150 being taken by people who feel the poor treatment of Indigenous people should not be ignored during ongoing celebrations this year.

Shawana, who will be studying Indigenous Communities Social Development at Georgian College in September, says their production can be considered a peaceful and silent protest toward colonization the European mindset.

“We want to recognize this and that our of way of being has been deconstructed,” he said.

The documentary will include interviews with representatives from the Niagara Parks Commission, Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop, Niagara historian Sherman Zavitz, and others from the local Aboriginal community.

“We know they have powerful insight into what it means and why our perspective is the way it is,” said Shawana.

Chris Henry, the non-Indigenous member of the group, says he has learned a lot about Indigenous culture since he started working on the project three weeks ago.

“There is a lot of stuff I was completely oblivious about,” said Henry, a Niagara College student.

Summers said the two videographers are learning plenty about one another, one of the objectives in the project, supported by a summer jobs grant.

“The whole idea is for them to walk away from this project with a better understanding of each other’s cultural position,” he said.

Anyone interesting in contributing to the project, which is wrapping up preproduction, can email Summers at CareerDeveloper@fenfc.org.