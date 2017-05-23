Crews test the waters

Welland’s International Flatwater Centre’s South Course was a golden pond for E.L. Crossley at the South Niagara High School Invitational on the weekend in Welland.

Crews from the Pelham high school rowed to 27 medals – 10 gold, seven silver, 10 bronze – on their home course in what many coaches use as an important warmup for the Canadian Secondary Schools Rowing Association Championships June 2-4 on Martindale Pond in St. Catharines.

Aside from Crossley, which also dominated the competition at the Mother’s Day Regatta a week earlier in St. Catharines, Branksome Hall was the only other school that finished the competition hosted by the South Niagara Rowing Club in double digits in the medal standings.

Branksome Hall returned home to Toronto with four gold medals, three silver, as well as four bronze.

Notre Dame College School, three gold, one bronze; Eden, one gold, three bronze; Governor Simcoe and Ridley College, each with one gold, one silver, one bronze; and Lakeshore Catholic, one silver, one bronze; were the crews from Niagara that won more than one medal at the regatta held Saturday and Sunday on the Great Dain course.

Denis Morris and Welland Centennial each won a bronze medal.

Athletes from 63 crews, including five from western New York, competed in the two-day event.

Rounding out the representation from the region were A.N. Myer, Beamsville, Blessed Trinity, Grimsby, Holy Cross, Jean Vanier, Ridley College, Saint Francis, Saint Michael, Saint Paul, Sir Winston Churchill and Thorold.

Results

Women’s pair: 1. Don Rowing, 8:31.147; 2. Don Rowing, 8:37.855; 3. Havergal, 9:12.355.

Senior men’s 72-kg eight: 1. Canisius, 6:52.779; 2. St. Marys, 7:09.515, 3. E.L. Crossley, 7:12.560.

Junior women’s 63-kg four with coxswain: 1. E.L. Crossley, 8:40.457; 2. St. Marys, 8:46.401; 3. Mount St. Marys, 8:48.597; 5. Governor Simcoe, 9:14.863.

Senior women’s quad: 1. Stewart, 8:06.015; 2. Bishop Tonnos, 8:06.119; 3. London Central, 8:11.314.

Junior men’s quad: 1. E.L. Crossley, 7:20.569; 2. Upper Canada, 7:30.412; 3. Denis Morris, 7:44.963; 4. E.L. Crossley, 7:53.636; 5. Welland Centennial, 8:11.038; 6. E.L. Crossley, 9:25.426.

Senior men’s double: 1. Brockville, 7:23.387; 2. John F. Ross, 7:30.730; 3. Lorne Park, 7:31.594; 4. Notre Dame, 7:39.594.

Junior women’s single: 1. St. Marys, 9:11.185; 2. Lakeshore Catholic, 9:17.356; 3. Welland Centennial, 9:18.909; 4. Grimsby, 9:27.085.

Junior men’s 72-kg four with coxswain: 1. Upper Canada, 7:49.872; 2. Canisius, 7:50.111; 3. Eden, 7:53.019; 4. Blessed Trinity, 7:55.999; 5. Sir Winston Churchill, 8:10.192.

Senior women’s four with coxswain: 1. Branksome Hall, 8:09.056; 2. Havergal, 8:15.675; 3. Branksome Hall, 8:20.826. 5. E.L. Crossley, 8:34.183.

Junior women’s 63-kg eight: 1. Branksome Hall, 7:57.785; 2. E.L. Crossley, 8:07.549; 3. Havergal, 8:15.700; 5. Saint Francis, 8:51.602; 6. Sir Winston Churchill, 9:14.275.

Senior men’s four with coxswain: 1. St. Joseph’s, 7:24.084; 2. City Honors, 7:32.288; 3. Canisius, 7:37.24; 5. Beamsville, 7:58.127.

Senior women’s single: 1. St. Peter, 9:06.967; 2. Lorne Park, 9:17.669; 3. Westdale, 9:21.481.

Senior men’s single: 1. Westdale, 8:21.865; 2. Sainte-Famille, 8:24.618; 3. E.L. Crossley, 8:29.932; 4. Governor Simcoe, 8:40.412.

Junior men’s double: 1. E.L. Crossley, 8:06.227; 2. Brockville, 8:19.303; 3. Upper Canada, 8:39.944; 5. Lakeshore Catholic, 9:01.644.

Junior women’s four with coxswain: 1. City Honors, 8:41,321; 2. Havergal, 8:54.566; 3. E.L. Crossley, 8:55.155.

Senior women’s 63-kg double: 1. E.L. Crossley, 9:15.149; 2. Trinity College School, 9:16.185; 3. Eden, 9:25.042; 5. Holy Cross, 9:55.356.

Junior men’s 72-kg eight: 1. Upper Canada, 7:24.891; 2. Governor Simcoe, 7:34.276; 3. Canisius, 7:57.795; 5. Eden, 8:28.787.

Senior men’s 66-kg with coxswain: 1. St. Joseph’s, 7:52.266; 2. E.L. Crossley, 8:06.374; 3. Banting, 8:10.755.

Senior women’s 63-kg eight: 1. Branksome Hall, 7:48.275; 2. Havergal, 7:57.450; 3. Branksome Hall, 8:31.960.

Senior men’s pair: 1. Hanlan, 8:29.88-; 2. St. Marys, 9:30.647; only two entered in final.

Senior men’s 72-kg single: 1. John F. Ross, 7:30.680; 2. E.L. Crossley, 8:07.600; 3. North Toronto, 8:15.171; 4. Grimsby, 8:16.369; 5. Jean Vanier, 8:18.321; 6. Denis Morris, 8:31.819.

Senior women’s double: 1. Brockville, 8:05.213; 2. Branksome Hall, 8:10.042; 3. E.L. Crossley, 8:12.185; 4. Welland Centennial, 8:16.977.

Junior women’s eight: 1. Branksome Hall, 7:31.036; 2. Havergal, 7:31.952; 3. E.L. Crossley, 7:34.533; 4. Simcoe Governor, 7:42.616.

Junior men’s single: 1. Notre Dame, 8:06.154; 2. John F. Ross, 8:07.101; 3. Upper Canada, 8:21.920; 4. E.L. Crossley, 8:27.875; 5. Saint Paul, 8:28.858.

Senior women’s single: 1. St. Marys, 8:40.372; 2. Trinity College School, 9:00.036; 3. Stewart Secondary 9:01.704; 5. Denis Morris, 9:12.968; E.L. Crossley, 9:18.373.

Senior men’s quad: 1. E.L. Crossley, 6:33.931; 2. Brockville, 6:36.635; 3. Westdale, 6:44.456; 4. Saint Francis, 6:52.922.

Senior women’s 59-kg four with coxswain: 1. E.L. Crossley, 8:02.572; 2. Havergal, 8:19.288; 3. Branksome Hall, 8:39.912.

Junior women’s double: 1. Notre Dame, 8:20.373; 2. Argonaut, 8:27.754; 3. E.L. Crossley, 8:38.727.

Senior men’s 72-kg four with coxswain: 1. E.L. Crossley, 7:06.187; 2. Canisius, 7:13.573; 3. E.L. Crossley, 7:20.892.

Junior men’s eight: 1. Upper Canada, 6:29.904; 2. E.L. Crossley, 6:33.359; 3. Humberside, 6:41.408; 4. Ridley, 6:55.083; 5. Eden, 7:02.797; 6. Denis Morris, 7:05.583.

Senior women’s club single: 1. St. Peter, 8:28.105; 2. Don Rowing, 8:49.254; 3. Havergal, 8:53.582.

Junior women’s 59-kg four with coxswain: 1. St. Marys, 8:15.673; 2. Branksome Hall, 8:20.408; 3. Lakeshore Catholic, 8:24.254; 4. E.L. Crossley, 8:24.565; 6. Jean Vanier, 8:34.451.

Senior men’s club single: 1. Don Rowing, 8:03.094; 2. Don Rowing, 8:03.236; 3. St. Marys, 8:08.146.

Junior men’s 66-kg four with coxswain: 1. Governor Simcoe, 7:25.185; 2. Ridley College, 7:32.329; 3. E.L. Crossley, 7:39.848.

Senior women’s 63-kg four with coxswain: 1. E.L. Crossley, 8:14.147; 2. Branksome Hall, 8:15.995; 3. E.L. Crossley, 8:20.064; 4. Eden, 8:25.693.

Junior women’s quad: 1. E.L. Crossley, 7:40.713; 2. St. Marys, 7:46.173; 3. E.L. Crossley, 8:00.758; 4. Ridley College, 8:01.671; 6. Notre Dame, 8:08.767.

Senior men’s 72-kg double: 1. Eden, 7.22.221; 2. E.L. Crossley, 7:23.360; 3. Notre Dame, 7:26.449; 4. Saint Paul, 7:44.850; 6. E.L. Crossley, 7:54.655.

Junior men’s four with coxswain: 1. Humberside, 7:08.204; 2. E.L. Crossley, 7:14.455; 3. Upper Canada, 7:25.451; 5. E.L. Crossley, 7:42.671.550.

Senior women’s eight: 1. E.L. Crossley, 7:09.882; 2. Havergal, 7:13.434; 3. Branksome Hall, 7:19.374; 5. Sir Winston Churchill, 7:32; 6. Denis Morris, 7:41.634.

Senior men’s eight: 1. Ridley College, 6:16.855; 2. E.L. Crossley, 6:19.296; 3. Governor Simcoe, 6:19.381.

Mixed double: 1. Mayfield; 2. London Central; 3. Ancaster; 6. Notre Dame, no times listed.

Mixed four: 1. Notre Dame, 7:21.024; 2. London Central, 7:23.287; 3. Ridley College, 7:35.307.

Mixed eight: 1. Westdale, 7:08.280; 2. Argonaut, 7:21.175; 3. Eden, 7:59.186; 4. E.L. Crossley, 9:00.173.

Medal standings

Following are the top 10 finishers and the crews from Niagara that won medals at the South Niagara High School Invitational held Saturday and Sunday at the Welland International Flatwater Centre’s South Course:

G S B T

E.L. Crossley 10 7 10 27

Branksome Hall 4 3 4 11

Havergal 0 6 3 9

St. Marys 3 4 1 8

Upper Canada 3 1 3 7

Canisius 1 2 2 5

Don Rowing 2 3 5

Brockville 2 2 0 4

Eden 1 0 3 4

Notre Dame 3 0 1 4

Governor Simcoe 1 1 1 3

Ridley College 1 1 1 3

Lakeshore Cath. 1 0 1 2

Denis Morris 0 0 1 1

Wld. Centennial 0 0 1 1