Letters to the editor

Our readers write about the NPCA and a desire that Grade 13 be restored.

Better accountability demanded from NPCA

The people of the Niagara region are asking for investigation into bullying and shameful self-serving behaviour by Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority.

NPCA has proven redundant regarding conservation policy enforcement.

This week a beleaguered and bullied board member, Bill Hodgson, resigned from his position after efforts to forward legitimate concerns by a large sector of the public.

The Niagara region and constituents demand better accountability and a review of the decisions and practices in the NPCA. When is civic duty and honest, transparent accountability outdated?

Are those who question the need to blindly trust appointed officials about questionable behaviour the ‘enemy of the people’ or inconvenient to a flawed process?

With Bill Hodgson’s departure, the public and Niagara’s beautiful and fragile landscape is at risk to become a virtual playground for unethical economic developments and environmental demise.

Julia Blushak

St. Catharines

Help teens; bring back Grade 13

Watching my almost-18-year-old grandson stressing over exams and college and university applications really strengthened my conviction that we need to bring back Grade 13.

I have long thought that the rise in teen mental health issues can be traced back to abolishing this year, which gave our teens more time to mature, more time to increase their self-confidence, more time to save for post-secondary education and more time to be kids.

With the ever-increasing demand for post-secondary degrees to secure employment, I think it would be highly beneficial to reinstate Grade 13.

The additional costs of doing this are far outweighed by the cost to the health-care system currently trying to treat our troubled teens through low funding and inadequate facilities.

Studies show that teen mental health issues are growing year after year, whether through addiction to drugs and alcohol, homelessness, chronic depression, etc. You pay now or you pay later.

I would rather pay now and add one more year to high school, than pay later by watching grief-stricken parents bury their children — children who just might have been saved if we had given them more time to be kids and allowed them just one more year of high school.

If the government feels a need to abolish something, then abolish four-year-old kindergarten and bring back Grade 13.

Judy Warren

Ottawa