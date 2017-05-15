A seasoned filmmaker, director François Ozon leads contemporary French cinema with a steady output of feature films — 17 to date — and a record of short documentaries. He has gained an international reputation with critics and audiences for making films with modern perspectives.

At the 2017 Césars, France’s equivalent to the Oscars, Ozon’s film Frantz (2016) was honoured with awards for best cinematography, actor, adapted screenplay and original music.

A historical drama set in 1919 in a quaint medieval German town, the film is seen through the perspective of a young woman, Anna (Paula Beer), facing the loss of her fiancé Frantz in the trenches of the First World War. This narrative might suggest a film about hopelessness, but not in the hands of the accomplished Ozon.

The film’s initial travelling shots of Anna walking purposely to the graveyard where Frantz is buried, establish an energy that carries throughout the film. We hear her footsteps on cobblestone streets as she approaches a stranger standing before her fiancé’s grave. It is nighttime. The black-and-white aesthetic echoes the richness of Expressionist silent German film and Hollywood film noir.

Adrian (Pierre Niney), the French stranger, intrigues the German town where old men remain loyal to the myth of the fatherland, and young women dance together for want of dance partners lost to war. Adrian’s repeated visits to the home of Frantz’s parents, where Anna resides as a beloved widow of sorts, turn into intimate occasions.

Eager to hear everything Adrian can reveal of his student days in Paris with Frantz, the parents offer him their son’s prized violin. With Anna at the piano, Adrian’s ad hoc performance brings joy and hope to the listeners. The film shifts to colour in this scene, (and others of heightened emotion), the deep forest greens of the foursome’s clothes and the music evoking their bonding.

In a recent interview, Ozon commented on his spare use of colour: “The idea was that colour returns whenever there are strong emotions. It was a bit as though blood was flowing back into the veins of these characters who are like the living dead.” Music performances are integral to certain scenes. The overriding soundtrack is minimalist and thus all the more affecting.

Ozon’s film avoids the trap of cheap sentiment. Adrian’s intervention into the lives of Anna and Frantz’s parents may be bonding, but the tension of untold secrets (not for me as reviewer to reveal) and potential romance are visceral, hanging over every scene.

Lies and secrets become as reliable as truths in the film’s narrative twists on the classic tale of a stranger entering the lives of people and gaining their trust by relating preferred recollections to please the listeners.

The dead Frantz is characterized differently in the minds of the four main characters. Adrian, who also fought in the trenches, protects himself from the guilt he carries by telling beautiful stories of a Frantz nobody truly knew, not even him. Entering his room at a local inn, Adrian, ever a lean, anemic figure, imagines Frantz as a living presence in a mirror.

All four main characters carry the burden of remembering the unknowable Frantz. Anna is the core strength of the film, emerging as a modern woman with bobbed hair living in a Paris she walks and searches like a cultural traveller with a mission. Revisiting an Édouard Manet painting at the Louvre, she tells a handsome stranger, “It makes me want to live.”

Ozon’s film reaches beyond conventional representations of European wartime enemies. In his words, the “art of trying to live and find a narrative that allows them to live beyond grief” beckons.

