Fort Erie high school finale should be best yet

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

Fort Erie Secondary School is tuning up for FESS’ Got Talent, the finale of the annual talent show, which will be held before it closes next month.

To be hosted by the school’s Me to We committee on May 11 at 7 p.m., the event will include raffle prizes, a guest host, concessions, and plenty of talented acts, says organizer Jason Haywood.

There will be musical acts, a magic show, and more on the stage.

Special guest judges will be Amber Reigns guitarist Enzo Herrera, local singer Britney Lynn, and Roland Racz.

All proceeds are going to local children’s charities, Alivia’s Rainbows and the Tender Wishes Foundation. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from the school’s main office, or at the door.

Go to FESS Got Talent on Facebook for more information.