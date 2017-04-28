Lakeside Park flooded

While increasing Lake Ontario water levels are already causing problems in Port Dalhousie, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority says lake levels will have to climb by a few more feet before it becomes a concern for most of Niagara.

Dalhousie Yacht Club has asked its members for help Saturday morning, placing sandbags along the peer to protect the club’s offices and restaurant, as well as boats stored on shore.

“We could be in some trouble if there was a north wind right now,” said club manager John Brown.

The City of St. Catharines provided the club with 100 sandbags to protect the area, while the club has access to a few hundred more if needed.

The club is also considering delaying its annual boat launch, originally scheduled for next week.

“It’s being discussed, but we’ve made no decision yet,” Brown said. “It’s because of the water level. Some of our docks are underwater and where we launch boats on the peer, the water levels up above the edge of the peer which makes it difficult to put the boats in.”

The club uses a crane to hoist boats into the water, while relying on “fenders” floating in the water to keep boats from hitting the peer wall. But those fenders will be useless since the water level is above the height of the peer.

And water levels are expected to increase in weeks to come before they reach their peak, normally by late-June.

Meanwhile, city workers were in Port Dalhousie Friday morning installing fencing to keep people away from the flooded peer at Lakeside Park.

“Look at the water,” said St. Catharines roads supervisor Patrick Conway, while overseeing the work.

He gestured to a section of the sidewalk that was completely submerged.

“The peers have been deemed unsafe, because the water is over the peer,” he said, adding the high water level makes it difficult to see the submerged edge of the peer.

The fencing will remain in place until water levels eventually subside.

“It’s all about safety. That’s what it’s for,” Conway said.

The city previously fenced off the peer on the far side of the channel, parts of which are completely submerged.

“The water is three feet higher than normal,” said St. Catharines equipment operator trainer Bill Greenhalgh.

Normally, the docks at the marina are below the height of the peer, but Friday, the docks were floating far above it.

Greenhalgh said he has never seen water levels as high as they are now.

“I’ve seen it high, but never this high.”

Conway said city staff had previously erected barricades to keep people away from the area, but it wasn’t enough.

“But people don’t abide by that,” he said. “They don’t listen.”

As a result, he said city management ordered the installation of the temporary fencing.

Port Dalhousie Coun. Carlos Garcia said St. Catharines coastline towers more than a dozen metres above the lake, for the most part, ensuring waterfront homes remain high and dry.

But the beaches below, which normally allow people to walk along the water’s edge throughout the hamlet, are gone.

Despite the protection of the shoreline cliff, Mayor Walter Sendzik said the increased water levels and warm winter have still caused problems for the city, as well as lakeside residents.

Since the lake did not freeze, he said open water was cascading against the shoreline throughout the winter months, causing erosion problems at a higher level than normal.

“Over a number of years there’s been a lot invested in shoreline protection. But the height of the water now is showing us that we have more work to do on that. We haven’t budgeted for this kind of stuff.”

The city’s acting parks and recreation director Phil Cristi said city staff have visited other low-lying parts of the city’s waterfront, but so far only Lakeside Park is being affected.

“It’s too bad it’s happening at all,” he said.

Sendzik said ongoing construction adding new pavilions and a band shell at the park was delayed as a result of the water levels, although he said it should not have an impact on the opening of park facilities by the start of the summer season.

Despite the problems, NPCA water resources and restoration manager Steve Miller said the lake level is currently only about half a metre above normal.

“That’s not really unusual. Last time we saw that was back in June and July, 2011,” he said.

“For Lake Ontario, there’s about two additional feet (60 cm) that the water would have to rise in the lake before we start to see some impacts.”

Although Port Dalhousie is already being impacted by the lake levels, Miller said he was referring to “people getting their houses flooded out – that sort of thing.”

He said most other low-lying areas along Lake Ontario’s southern coast in Niagara are surrounded by wetlands rather than housing.

“In terms of folks starting to be impacted by lake water starting to creep up towards their houses, we’ve got another two feet to go before we become a little bit concerned,” he said.

Miller said water levels are currently as high as they are because of heavy rainfalls this spring, as well as snow melt flowing into the Great Lakes system.

He said the NPCA often issues flooding advisories when a heavy rainstorm is expected. In 2016, one advisory was issued. In comparison, Miller said the NPCA has issued six advisories in the first four months of this year.

Forecasts call for the wet weather to continue throughout the weekend, until Tuesday.

Both Garcia and Sendzik agreed that climate change is to blame for the problems.

“When someone says, ‘What does climate change look like, and what does it mean to a city like St. Catharines?’ This is what it means,” Sendzik said. “It means a higher rate of erosion on our shoreline, it means flooding in areas like Port Dalhousie and Lakeside Park, and it impacts the yacht club.”

