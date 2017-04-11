Multicultural element to Friendship Festival

As plans for multiple summer celebrations around town unfold – the Friendship Festival is looking ahead to a multicultural-themed day to close out the annual event, which runs from July 13 to 16 this year.

Partnering with the Fort Erie Multicultural Centre, the Fort Erie Native Friendship and more, manager Flo Odding hopes to have about 10 ethnic groups and associations get involved.

Festival organizers also say they want to hear these groups’ ideas on what the celebration will involve.

“I want it to be their day,” she said in a recent interview.

The festival has also received a $10,000 grant from the provincial government, as well as $7,500 from the Region, which will help fund the festival, a Fort Erie tradition for three decades.

Live music will rock the stage on Friday and Saturday night and so far, two acts have been officially booked.

Green River Revival, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band will perform, as well as Canadian XSports, a band that plays Canadian hits and features former members of Bad Company and David Wilcox’s band.

Canada 150 celebrations are being held in Ridgeway on Canada Day Weekend and the Ridgeway Summer Festival will be held the following weekend.

Anyone looking to participate in the Friendship Festival’s multicultural events or getting involved in any way can email Odding at flo@friendshipfestival.com or call 905-871-6454.