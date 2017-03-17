HEROD: Public meeting could raise the roof

When a municipality wants to amend a bylaw, a public meeting is held.

Many of these amendments are minor and of little interest to the masses; some — mostly dealing with zoning matters — are controversial.

Regardless, these meetings tend to be dull. Even the controversial ones deal with matters that are very site specific. They don’t travel well outside the neighbourhood.

But there’s hope for a fascinating one later this spring in St. Catharines.

That’s provided opposition to the proposed bylaw amendment can be drummed up.

We’re talking brewfing here, an activity where people gather atop a roof to have alcoholic beverages.

For all I know, maybe residents of Royal Manor Drive in Grantham Ward or Golden Boulevard in Port Dalhousie enjoy climbing a ladder, glass of Chardonnay in hand, to spend an evening gazing at the stars from a sloped, shingled platform.

However, the amendment to the city’s public nuisance bylaw appears pretty much aimed at Brock University students living in single-detached dwelling neighbourhoods, mostly in the south end.

No surprise there.

This demographic has a higher-than-average share of self-absorbed, look-at-me types who are oblivious or indifferent to the decorous norms of the traditional family neighbourhoods in which they are temporarily residing (see outside gatherings on Jacobson Avenue this St. Patrick’s Day).

An activity where they drink on a roof watching the world go by while the world watches them seems made-to-order.

At least that’s the motivation I recall from when I may or may not have done this in London, depending on whether there is a 40-year statute of limitations for breaching such a bylaw.

As the name of the public nuisance bylaw suggests, the reason for seeking the brewfing ban is that the activity is annoying for those not part of the scene, man.

However, proponents of the ban are rightly framing it as a safety issue, too.

Scampering about on a roof can be dangerous enough on its own. Throw booze and lots of partyers into the mix and the risk of bodily harm increases substantially.

In fact, while brewfing may have annoyed older neighbourhood residents for decades, it was a serious accident only two years that finally stirred municipalities into taking action.

At an off-campus party for students attending Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo, California, 30 of the revelers were stationed on a garage roof. The roof collapsed, injuring eight, four of whom had to be hospitalized.

The city’s mayor quickly proposed an ordinance that would prohibit people from being on a roof unless they were doing maintenance work.

Since then, other university towns have taken action.

London crafted a brewfing ban bylaw recently, which is what prompted a similar movement in St. Catharines. Thorold is thinking of doing the same.

London’s bylaw calls for a $750 fine; St. Catharines is looking at a $300 penalty.

OK, so why my interest in drumming up opposition to the amendment?

Don’t get me wrong. The brewfing ban is welcome and long overdue. It should be passed unanimously by council.

It’s just that for entertainment sake, I want to hear students try to defend the proposed amendment at the public meeting.

Arguments such as:

• we promise to wear safety harnesses

• we’ll put mattresses on the ground all along the house

• it’s a relaxing place to study

• we’ll repair shingles when we’re up there

• it’s part of our Neighbourhood Watch duties

• the amendment violates our rites and our rights

See, I told you it could be fascinating, albeit in a dumb sort of way.

dherod.niagara@gmail.com