Ukrainian eggs the art of tradition

It’s takes a good eye, a steady hand and a lot of patience.

But Nadya Chornenky says there’s something very soothing about focusing her attention on creating a Pysanka, otherwise known as a Ukrainian Easter egg.

“It’s very therapeutic. It’s calming,” she said Saturday at St. George’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church hall. “You’re thinking.”

Chornenky was one of five instructors helping 30 children and adults learn the art of Pysanky. The annual event teaches participants the traditional method of writing on an egg using hot beeswax to produce detailed designs, whether they have Ukrainian roots or not.

Chornenky said the practice dates back to pre-Christian times and the egg designs have meanings, like circles for eternity, roosters for fertility and red flowers for love.

She said it takes about 12 hours to make an advanced-level intricate egg.

For members of the Ukrainian community, the art is a way to pass on traditions from generation to generation.

Larisa Fedj’s grandchildren were at the event, which was started by her mother Tania Demjanenko at the church in the 1960s.

It was her mother that taught the current instructors. “The girls excel in it and I’m just starting out again,” said Fedj.

Fedj has taught her grandchildren how to make Pysanka in her home, as well as Ukrainian breads, but the workshop was a chance to gather in a group and share their efforts.

“It’s a good way to start off March Break.”

Each participant heated a polyurethane plastic stylus in a candle flame to get flowing wax. In the old days, Chornenky said chicken bones were used. Participants then wrote on white, blown out eggs in places where they didn’t want colour and then dipped the eggs into dyes. The wax was then melted off using candle heat without getting close enough to scorch the egg.

Leona Watson, who has no Ukrainian roots, wanted to try to make a Pysanka after hearing about it from her sister.

Her impressive first effort received a round of applause by participants.

“I enjoyed it. They gave you some instructions so they made it easy,” said the St. Catharines woman, who followed a black, red and yellow design.

“It came out nice, even if it’s not perfect.’

kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @Karena_Standard