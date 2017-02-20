Downtown denizens unhappy with parking

When it came to downtown parking, there wasn’t much the gathered group of residents and business people were happy about.

There aren’t enough place to park, they said. A proposal to extend paid parking hours and increase hourly fees is a short sighted cash grab, they said.

Above all, they wanted St. Catharines City Hall to hear their concerns. But when people gathered in Market Square Thursday to discuss a consultant’s draft report on downtown parking, no members of city council were present.

“It’s very frustrating,” said local properly developer David Cooperman, one of around 50 people who attended the meeting. “A lot of people have serious concerns with this report. I have concerns with it, and you’d think at least one city councillor could show up to hear us.”

The Thursday meeting was hosted by the St. Catharines Downtown Association to discuss the report that looks at the state of parking downtown and offers several recommendation that meet the needs of stakeholders, the city’s finances and special events.

The report, which finds there is currently adequate parking downtown, recommends upgrading parking meters to “smart meters” compatible with smart phone aps, extend paid parking hours on evening and weekends along with boosting fees and enforcement.

Downtown Association executive director Tisha Polocko said she invited all members of council and the mayor to the meeting.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik said Polocko was told the Market Square meeting conflicted with a previously scheduled residential infilling meeting held at the time Thursday at the library.

“The infilling meeting was a public meeting of city council, whereas the parking one was put on by the downtown association,” said Sendzik who attended the meeting at the library with five other councillors. “The infilling issue is something council is dealing with right now. On the parking issue, the final report isn’t coming before council until March or April, so there is a longer horizon for it.”

Polocko said she was unable to reschedule the meeting at Market Square but hoped a few councillors would have taken the time to join the meeting.

At the meeting, landlords and properly developers like Cooperman said they were losing clients and tenants because of a dearth of parking spaces.

Cooperman, who owns the office building at 80 King Street, said potential tenants who might otherwise move into vacant office spaces opt for locations elsewhere in the city or even outside Niagara where they can guarantee parking for their clients and staff.

Others, including dentist Yvonna Hrabowsky whose clinic, Niagara Prosthodontics, has been downtown for 20 years, worries that increasing parking fees will drive people away from the core.

She and others who spoke at the meeting said the recovery and rebirth of the downtown – driven by the Meridian Centre and the Performing Arts Centre – remains fragile. There are still empty store fronts and customers are still wary of having to pay for parking. Higher parking fees will deter people from coming, she said, which in turn will hurt business in the core.

Sendzik said the parking report will be debated by city council in late April or early March. Members of the public will be able to make presentations about the report to council at that time, he said.

The draft report can be found online at: https://www.stcatharines.ca/en/livein/resources/Downtow-Parking-Study-Results.pdf

Parking Study Draft Report Highlights:

- Existing parking supply is sufficient to meet demand. There are significant parking vacancies found on weekdays, weekends and on week nights in downtown lots, on the street and in parking garages.

- The existing parking supply is projected to meet demand until 2036.

- Parking meters should be converted to smart-meters compatible with smart-phone aps.

- Paid parking on weekends should be extended from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Parking on Saturdays should be paid from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Parking enforcement should be increased.