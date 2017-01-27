FALLEN WORKERS: Man overboard

The inscription on the weathered monument in the Brookfield Cemetery in West Dublin, N.S., reads: “In Loving Memory of Leo M. Romkey, son of James and Sophia Romkey, born 1898, Drowned at Welland Canal, June 29, 1927.”

Romkey had signed on as a deckhand on the dredge Baxter Dick, commencing with the opening of the 1927 navigation season. His employer, the National Sand & Materials Co., likely saw his previous experience as a fisherman at sea as a good fit. Indeed, the probability of his falling overboard and drowning would seem to be unlikely. Yet as the sand dredge, which had just been unloaded, was turning in the basin beside the aqueduct in Welland, on its return to Lake Erie on a calm Wednesday morning, that is indeed what happened. Attempts to rescue Leo by the crew, the police and a diver all proved unsuccessful and his body was not recovered for four days until the following Sunday afternoon.

An inquest was ordered by coroner Dr. Duncan Allison. After viewing the body at Sutherland’s undertaking rooms the jury adjourned and then reconvened a few days later at Welland city hall with Allison presiding.

Witness Bonar Lawson, a deck-hand, testified that he was close to Romkey who was standing on a scoop raised two feet above the deck and about three feet from the edge of the vessel, sawing off a wire. He heard something so he looked around and saw Romkey fall on the deck and pitch overboard. He described Romkey as a steady workman who was in good health, and said there was no reason to suspect suicide.

Police had also speculated that Romkey had been “suddenly seized with a fit” causing him to fall from the deck of the sand dredge (apparently Romkey was known to have suffered from fits).

Little was added by deck-hand Archie Shaw, who said he was taking a lantern away when he heard the captain shout that a man was overboard, and he quickly assisted in launching the boat.

Capt. Harry Tufts told the jury that he was on the bridge at the time and first heard of the accident when crew member Lawson yelled that a man had gone overboard. A lifebuoy had immediately been thrown into the water a few feet from where Romkey had fallen in. The captain added that there was a strong current that could carry the body some distance down the canal. He further stated that Romkey had fallen amidships from the port side and that the vessel was 20 feet from the nearest wall and had not struck anything which might have caused Romkey to be jarred.

After Crown attorney T. D. Cowper examined the witnesses, police officer Charles Anderson testified as to the selection of the jurors. The jury then quickly reached a verdict that everything had been done to save Romkey and that his drowning had been accidental.

Romkey’s remains were transported to his hometown of West Dublin, N.S., where his parents buried him on Friday, July 8, 1927. In addition to his parents, he was survived by an older sister, Florence. He was not married.

— This article is part of a series highlighting the men whose lives were lost in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal. The Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial Task Force is a volunteer group established to finance, design and build a memorial to recognize workers who were killed while building the Welland Ship Canal. For more information about the memorial or to contribute to the project visit: www.stcatharines.ca/CanalWorkersMemorial.

Profile No. 74

Leo Morris Romkey, 29

Born: Feb. 24, 1898 (West Dublin, Lunenburg County, N.S.)

Died: June 29, 1927 (Section 6x, Welland)

Cause of death: Drowned

Occupation: Deckhand, employed by National Sand & Materials Co.