Year in review

January

An indoor winter market was established in Ridgeway, hosted at the Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 230.

Town council unanimously approved a master plan for a $2-million revitalization of Bay Beach. The enhancement project was described by Mayor Wayne Redekop as “the catalyst for the revitalization of Crystal Beach.”

After approval from council, staff began the process of replacing approximately 3,266 streetlights. The new LED lights are designed to be more efficient and are the result of an approval by council in 2015. The project’s price tag at the time was $2.3 million.

The Town of Fort Erie hired its first communications coordinator, a step many municipalities in Niagara have taken. Janine Tessmer took the position after serving as a communications advisor with the City of Burlington.

February

U.S. border guards at the Peace Bridge seized 160 counterfeit hoverboards with a retail value of $52,000.

The local government approved the 2016 operating budget, which resulted in a 2.15 per cent increase from 2015.

The murder trial of 68-year-old Michael Laforme began. The Fort Erie man was charged in the death of 81-year-old Blake Nicholls, a well-known businessman in town. Nicholls was discovered dead at his home on Bertie Street in 2013.

Garrison Little Theatre kicked off its production ‘I Hate Hamlet,’ a story about a TV actor preparing for his role as Hamlet in a local Shakespeare in the Park performance.

Local company Aerosafe received a gold supplier award, a recognition given by renowned space hardware manufacturer, Com Dev.

The Fort Erie Meteors were riding high on an eight-game winning streak until it was snapped late in the month.

March

The Economic Development and Tourism Corporation announced the hiring of Karen Audet as its newest economic development officer. Since 2008, Audet was the Greater Fort Erie Chamber of Commerce’s operations manager.

The Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre held its annual Mid-Winter Powwow, an event attended by hundreds of people each year.

Elissa Blowe, the Fort Erie Race Track’s media and marketing manager, left to pursue a position as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s manager of product development for horse racing.

In his annual address to the local business community, Mayor Wayne Redekop said “the state of Fort Erie is strong” in front of a few hundred people, highlighting some of the municipality’s recent achievements, as well as its struggles.

Sandy Annunziata topped the list of spenders on regional council, according to annual remuneration reports. He responded at the time that he is a “boots on the ground” politician and that 90 per cent of his expenses covered his mileage.

April

Town staff admitted it “dropped the ball” on how the design of new LED streetlights in downtown Ridgeway would appear. The Ridgeway BIA made a presentation to council with concerns over the project.

The Fort Erie Public Library welcomed its newest staff member, children’s and teen librarian, Karissa Fast.

Former Town of Fort Erie chief administrative officer, Harry Schlange, announced he would be resigning as CAO at the Regional Municipality of Niagara.

The provincial government announced it would be committing $250,000 to Fort Erie’s bike trail system, which will allow for a three-kilometre extension along the Niagara Parkway.

The Greater Fort Erie Chamber of Commerce presented its board of directors for 2016-17.

May

Town council approved an $85,000 expenditure on a pavilion at Bay Beach, part of a large rejuvenation project planned at the site.

The Fort Erie SPCA and the Town of Fort Erie were able to settle differences between both parties and agree to a new three-year contract.

The Ridgeway Farmers’ Market in downtown Ridgeway reopened for another season with dozens of vendors participating.

Community Living Fort Erie held its March for Inclusion, an annual event that raises awareness about people with intellectual disabilities and the roles they play in the community.

The Fort Erie Race Track welcomed two new faces: media and marketing manager, Antonietta Petrella, as well as its new announcer, Frank Salive. The track also opened for a 119th season.

The Embrace Greatness campaign held a fundraiser for a planned arts theatre at Greater Fort Erie Secondary School, expected to be complete this September. The event, ‘Hollywood North – Party on the Patio,’ featured live entertainment and was attended by hundreds of people.

June

The 150-year anniversary of the Battle of Ridgeway was celebrated with an elaborate parade, attended by an estimated 2,000 people. The event commemorated what is considered by many as a defining moment in Canadian military history.

Fort Erie resident Michael Laforme was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 81-year-old Blake Nicholls, a local businessman.

The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority revealed its plans for an $80.5-million rehabilitation project. It will involve a complete replacement of the slab widening of the structure, including the addition of a pedestrian walkway/bikeway and observation platform. Construction will also see structural steel replacement, rehabilitation and strengthening; installation of electrical and fibre infrastructure; and the installation of new architectural traffic-control gantries, railings, and light posts.

The first of two ‘Shows in the Sugarbowl’ events was held. The Central Avenue Firefighters Association held the fundraiser to support the Greater Fort Erie Secondary School Centre for the Arts.

July

Second World War veteran Edward ‘Duffy’ Andrews received a national honour from France, the Legion of Honour. A ceremony was held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 71.

Airbus Helicopters announced plans for a 5,000-square foot expansion at its Gilmore Road facility. The new space was expected to increase repair and overhaul service efficiency by 65 per cent.

The Ridgeway Summer Festival was held along Ridge Road, attended by thousands of people over two days.

The annual Friendship Festival was held but not on Canada Day weekend. It took place during the third week of July and was enjoyed by many.

The Niagara parks Commission revealed that it would be heading back to the drawing board with its plans to revitalize the Miler’s Creek Marina, a project that has seen a number of ups and downs since 2006.

Owners of the former Rose Seaton Public School were introduced to the community. The two China-based corporations explained they would be opening the facility as a Montessori-style preschool.

The 81st run of the Prince of Wales Stakes was held at the Fort Erie Race Track. The track took in $2 million in wagering throughout the race day.

The Central Avenue Bridge Replacement took a major step when the new structure was lid into place using new and innovative construction technology.

August

The Niagara Parks Commission held the 31st annual Siege Weekend at Old Fort Erie, an event enjoyed by history enthusiasts from many parts of the U.S. and Canada.

The Fort Erie Music Fest was held at Waterfront Park in Crystal Beach, a free event that showcases local talent and supports various causes in town.

Former Fort Erie Racetrack announcer Daryl Wells, Sr. is inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame.

May Wah, a popular Chinese restaurant located on the Niagara closed its doors following the death of Eddie Cheu. The decision to shut down was made by the Cheu family.

The Fort Erie Jr. B Meteors hire Todd Clayton as their newest head coach.

September

The first day of classes was held at John Brant Public School in Ridgeway, a new facility built following an accommodation review that recommended the closure of Bertie Public School and Crystal Beach Public School. The new building is at the site of the former Ridgeway Public School.

The fundraising campaign for the Greater Fort Erie Secondary School arts theatre hits the $500,000-mark. The final goal is $2 million and needs to be raised by September, 2018.

The Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre is successful in its application for a $75,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The funds are being used for a youth program.

Despite torrential rain early in the day, the second annual Taste of Fort Erie was held in Bridgeburg.

Safari Niagara welcomed two new giraffes, Moses and Ziphora. The pair of yearlings came from a zoological facility in the U.S.

Thieves broke into a Habitat for Humanity build site on Crescent Road and stole more than $8,000 worth of tools.

October

A fall festival was hosted in downtown Ridgeway by the local BIA.

The Friends of Crystal Beach held the annual Crystal Beach 5K, an event enjoyed by visitors from many parts of Ontario and the U.S., always on the weekend of Canadian Thanksgiving.

Daryl Wells Jr., a former announcer at the racetrack and familiar face in Fort Erie, passed away at the age of 56.

Three cottages in Crystal Beach were destroyed by a fire, causing $2 million in damage.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 71 celebrated its 90-year anniversary.

The Niagara Parks Commission begins the process to accept proposals from potential investors for the Miller’s Creek marina project.

November

Council votes to commit $25,000 to the CN 6218 steam engine located behind the Central Avenue Fire Hall. The amount will come from a fund already set aside for the long-awaited refurbishment project.

The annual Santa Claus Parade is held with a slightly new route, starting down Henrietta Street rather than Catherine Street due to infrastructure work currently taking place.

The new Central Avenue Bridge, a nearly $17-million project, opened to traffic.

The synthetic turf at Greater Fort Erie Secondary School was shown to members during a media event.

The Niagara Region declared it was successful in its application for an $850,000 grant to support the Bay Beach revitalization project, which has a total price tag of more than $2 million.

Deputy fire chief announces his retirement, which will take effect in April, 2017.

December

A 39-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Welland. A 51-year-old Mississauga man was charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm. A 34-year-old female passenger also suffered serious injuries.

Town council began the process of approving the Fort Erie Hills subdivision at the current Rio Vista Golf Course. The residential development would be the largest in Fort Erie’s history, said town staff.

The annual Spirit of Christmas celebration took over downtown Ridgeway for two days.

The Town of Fort Erie announced that fire chief Larry Coplen was no longer employed and that his position would be filled temporarily by Deputy Chief Keith German, who had already announced he would be retiring from the fire service in April, 2017.