First time polar dipper jumps in

Tim Katch didn’t want to be outshined by his aunt Debbie, which is why he was one of a few dozen people who participated in this year’s Polar Bear Dip in Crystal Beach.

He received the challenge from his family member during the days leading up to Saturday’s event and ended up plunging into the frigid waters five times — the last few long after everyone else had scurried off to warmer areas with towels and lower odds of catching hypothermia.

As a first time dipper, Katch says he found it’s important to be safe and relaxed.

“You just have to pay attention to your breathing,” he said after making his final entrance into the lake at the Bertie Boat Club.

“It was awesome,” he said.

The event was hosted by the Crystal Beach Improvement Association and also included a chili cookoff.