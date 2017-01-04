'Suspicious' fire destroys Crystal Beach cottage

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

The Ontario Fire Marshal is being called in to investigate a blaze on Crystal Beach Drive that has been deemed suspicious by the local fire department.

The call went out Wednesday morning shortly after 6:30 a.m. with 26 firefighters responding..

Acting fire chief Keith German says foul play is suspected for two reasons – the home on Crystal Beach Dr. was an unoccupied summer cottage and one of the doors was forced open.

He said there were no injuries and none of the neighbouring properties were affected.

“Everything was confined to the second floor of the building,” said German Wednesday afternoon.

The damage is estimated at $150,000, which is also a considered a “total loss,” he said.

Firefighters cleared the scene within two hours of arriving.