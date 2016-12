Niagara Calendar

Change text size for the story

Here's a look at what's happening in Niagara over the coming week.

NIGHT LIFE

JORDAN HOUSE TAVERN: Dave Rave, Dec. 30. Leaky Faucet and the Drips, Dec. 31. Forlorn Hope, Jan. 6, Dubble Trubble, Jan, 7, 3751 Main St., Jordan. 905-562-9591 ext. 6. www.jordanhouse.ca

THE BAR UPSTAIRS: Mighty Duck Blues Band with Joel Johnson, Jan. 1, 16 Melbourne Ave., St Catharines. www.thebarupstairs.com

DUNN STREET GRILL: Ron Hoover, Dec. 30. Road Waves, Dec. 31. 6095 Dunn St., Niagara Falls. 905-357-1011.

THE OLD WINERY: The Old Winos with Ginger St. James and Snowheel, Dec. 30. New Year's Eve with the Niagara Rhythm Section and the Old Winos, 2228 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake 905-468-8900

OTHER STUFF

LIFETREE CAFE: The Aliens are Coming: What if it’s True? Dec. 29. 7 p.m., 3840 Dominion Rd., Ridgeway. Free event

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR. 24: Fish fry, Dec. 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 15 George St., St. Catharines. 905-685-8461.

TEN THOUSAND BUDDHAS SARIRA BUDDHIST TEMPLE: Dec. 31, Jan. 1, 2, 3. 9:30 a.m. Chanting of Amitabha Buddha Sutra, bowing and short meditation. 4303 River Rd., Niagara Falls. 905-371-2678

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR. 51 CATCH THE ACE DRAW: Tuesdays, 4 p.m. Tickets on sale Tuesday through Saturday. 5610 Fraser St., Niagara Falls. 905-354-8331

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR. 418: New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Tickets $50 per person. Music by Joe Amodeo, 292 Vine St., St. Catharines. Ticket deadline Dec. 28. 905-935-3242.

CLUB HEIDELBERG: New Year’s Eve dinner dance, Dec. 31, featuring The Great Vibes, doors open 5:30 p.m. 905-935-4218.

BAHA’I CHILDRENS CLASSES: Jan. 1, 10:30 a.m. Ages 6 - 10 and ages 12 - 15. Niagara-On-The-Lake. 905-359-6107

TAOIST TAI CHI: Introductory four-week class starts Jan. 4, 10 a.m. Niagara Creative Arts Centre, 85 Lakeshore Rd., St. Catharines. 905-935-7583, taoist.org/niagara.

GNOCCHI/PASTA DINNER: Jan. 4, 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Club Castropignano, 1311 Egerter Rd., Port Robinson, 905-384- 9292

WELLAND’S WALL OF ART: Featuring oil and watercolour paintings of Port Colborne artist Mary Lampman until Jan. 6. North west entrance to Civic Square 905-735-4463, diannakitmete@sympatico.ca.

DAUGHTERS OF ISABELLA: Meat pies, 905-732-6687, 905-735-1802

THEATRE

GARDEN CITY PRODUCTIONS: Auditions appointments now being taken for You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown. Minimum age 18. Auditions Jan. 13, 14. 905-380-7242 before 9 p.m.

MUSIC

FIRSTONTARIO PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE: Max & Ruby in the Nutcracker Suite, Dec. 29. 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines. FirstOntarioPAC.ca.

A CAPPELLA NIAGARA MEN’S CHORUS: Meets Jan. 3, 7 p.m. Fonthill United Church, 42 Church Hill. 905-228-0858, 905-892-2336.

YOUNG AT HEART SINGERS: Jan. 5, 7 p.m. Trinity United Church, Thorold. All welcome. 905-932-7775 or 905-227-0777. gina.armstrong@cogeco.ca

COMMMUNITY

NEW YEAR’S EVE DANCE: Royal Canadian Legion, Port Colborne. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $20 per person. Music by DJ Lone Wolf. 905-834-9512

CASA DANTE: New Year’s Eve dinner and dance, Dec. 31. Tickets $55. Music by Black Tie. 34 Lincoln St., Welland. 905-892-8340.

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION: Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Hungarian Hall, 361 Hellems Ave., Welland. $50 per person, students $25. 905-735-0959, 905-735-6447

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER DANCE: Lipa Park, Dec. 31. 2850 Oille St., Pelham. Doors open 5 p.m. Music by The Nu-Tones with Walter Ostanek. Tickets $60. 905-684-0036, 905-735-5207

WAINFLEET LIBRARY: Minecraft Mania, Jan. 3. GamePalooza, Jan. 3, Pokemon Mania, Jan. 4, Soap Making, Jan. 4, Philospher’s Cafe, Jan. 5. Family Story Time, Jan. 5. Slime! Jan. 5. Library Bingo for Kids, Jan. 6. Fairy Gardens, Jan. 6. 31909 Park St., Wainfleet. 905-899-1277, www.wainfleetlibrary.ca.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m. First class free for new members. Folk Arts Multicultural Centre, 85 Church St., St Catharines. www.rscdsstcatharines.ca

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER: Gently used clothing and household goods, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. St. Andrews United Church, 5645 Morrison St., Niagara Falls. 905-356-1624

LUNDY’S LANE HISTORICAL SOCIETY: A Honeymoon at Niagara Falls, a program by Sherman Zavitz, historian for the city of Niagara Falls, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m. Niagara Falls Public Library, 4848 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls, 905-354-0660