Bayshore in rumble over Tyson meet and greet

Bayshore Groups, the company promising a redevelopment of the former GM property in St. Catharines, is facing a string of lawsuits by companies claiming they are owed money — including payment for a meet-and-greet event with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

The Standard has learned there are at least five civil suits and small claims filed against Bayshore in the past six months alone, ranging from just under $7,000 to $15 million.

They include a case of an alleged bounced cheque to a rental equipment company for a few thousand dollars to an alleged breach of contract with a metal recycler for millions.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Tyson was in St. Catharines for Bayshore’s charity boxing show Fight for Youth 2017 at Meridian Centre on May 13.

Life Rich Corp. of Woodbridge is seeking US$30,000 in damages for breach of contract related to a meet-and-greet appearance by Tyson with Bayshore guests on May 12.

Bayshore says it never made an agreement with Life Rich and Tyson “acted very strange” and “seemed to make the guests uncomfortable.”

In its statement of claim filed Sept. 7, Life Rich says it was contacted by Bayshore in January to arrange for a celebrity to appear at the Fight for Youth event. They agreed on a price and on May 9 Bayshore paid the full amount.

Prior to the payment, Life Rich says it told Bayshore in April that for US$30,000 Tyson could also be available for a meet-and-greet with guests the night before Fight for Youth. It claims Bayshore not only understood the meet-and-greet was in addition to the charity event appearance, but agreed to the terms and price.

Life Rich says Bayshore said it would bring a cheque to the meet-and-greet but when the event arrived, that didn’t happen. Bayshore allegedly said it needed more time and would pay May 15.

Since then, Life Rich says it has made “numerous” demands for Bayshore to pay but it has “refused, neglected and /or omitted from paying any of the fee, despite the services having been provided by the plaintiff in full and as agreed and promised by the defendant.”

In its Oct. 11 statement of defence, Bayshore says its agreement to have Tyson make an appearance at Fight for Youth was with another entity, Tyrannic LLC, in March. It says it agreed to pay C$121,502 for Tyson’s hotel, air travel, security and transportation and did.

Bayshore says in April, Life Rich and Tyrannic encouraged Bayshore to hold an event hosted in part by Tyson the night before Fight for Youth. Bayshore says they were told Tyson would meet and speak with a number of their more “high-status” guests, “be engaging and entertaining” and create an environment of excitement for the next day’s show.

“Ideally, this would result in the guests donating more towards the cause and the charity event,” the defence says in its statement. As a result, Bayshore says it entered into a verbal agreement with Tyrannic for the meet and greet.

But on the night of the appearance, Bayshore says Tyson was supposed to arrive at 7 p.m. but didn’t show up until 8:30 p.m.

“Upon his arrival, representatives of the defendants found him to be acting very strange and out of it. It seemed the celebrity was inebriated or otherwise under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol,” their court document says.

Bayshore claims that throughout the evening, Tyson failed to meet and speak with guests as he agreed to do.

“In the limited amount of interactions he did have with the guests, he acted strangely and seemed to make the guests uncomfortable.”

There were numerous points throughout the night in which organizers couldn’t locate Tyson and he’d be found in the green room prepared for him, the defence claims.

Bayshore says Tyrannic breached the terms of the agreement and at no point did they enter into an agreement with Life Rich.

Tyson attended the Fight for Youth the next day and his photos to promote the event remain on the fightforyouth.com website.

Lawyer Michael Mazzucca, representing Life Rich, said the defence is “nonsense.”

“They went to the event. They had the meet and greet with Mike Tyson. They went to another event the next day. Subsequent to that they promised to pay and they’ve reneged on their promise to pay,” Mazzucca said.

“They should just pay the claim because it’s a nonsense defence. In my view it’s pretty straightforward.”

Other smaller and larger suits against Bayshore are in the courts.

• In September, ATCO Structures and Logistics Ltd. of Cookstown launched a civil suit for $12,920 plus interest and costs. The company said it entered a rental lease contract for a trailer unit with Bayshore on Dec. 14, 2015, but Bayshore stopped paying the monthly invoices in July 2016.

In its statement of defence filed Oct. 4, Bayshore says ATCO said the trailer would be of sound quality.

“Within a few months of the execution of the agreement, the trailer began to deteriorate despite Bayshore’s light and infrequent use,” the company says. As a result, Bayshore says it is not liable for the unpaid amounts.

• In small claims court, CRS Contractors Rental Supply, which rents equipment to the construction industry, is seeking $6,864 plus interest for an outstanding payment after it said one of Bayshore’s cheques was returned by the bank for not sufficient funds. Bayshore has “either refused or neglected to pay the outstanding amount,” the company says in the court document filed in August.

In its defence documents, Bayshore denies the allegations and says the CRS action is without merit and should be dismissed.

• Modern Corp. of Niagara Falls is claiming a sum of $14,132 plus interest and costs for a debt owing after supplying waste disposal containers and providing waste removal for Bayshore. The company filed the small claim at the end of October and says Bayshore has owed it money since April 28.

“The defendant has full knowledge and particulars of the amount due and owing by reason of the said invoices and subsequent notices delivered or sent, but has neglected or refused to make payments,” the reasons for claim say.

A defence has not yet been filed by Bayshore.

• A further small claim of $19,775 has been filed by California Closets of Cambridge against Bayshore vice-president Chiara Megna for work in the Fenwick home she shares with husband and Bayshore CEO and president Robert Megna.

The company says it provided “valuable materials and labour” for a custom walk-in closet for the master dressing room in February but was only paid half of the $39,550 since the installation.

A defence statement filed in court says the project was never fully completed and the work that was completed was done poorly. It says the garment rack was installed too close to the floor, resulting in shirts and suit jackets dragging on the floor causing them damage.

Megna filed a counterclaim asking for damages in the amount of $19,775 for breach of contract.

• In the largest known case, Attar Metals Inc. of Mississauga is seeking $15 million for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and conversion related to a deal at the former General Motors property in St. Catharines. Bayshore is denying the allegations and filed a counterclaim.

Lawyer Howard Manis, representing Bayshore, said every lawsuit has its own story.

“It’s not like there’s a symptomatic problem here,” he said, adding there are a lot of people who are paid and don’t sue. “There’s a bunch of challenges that we’re overcoming and we’re hopeful that they’re all going to be resolved without going to trial.”

Manis said Bayshore prides itself on being good corporate citizens and are trying to enhance the community they moved to when they bought the former GM plant.

“They’re actually really good people trying to do really good things and met with some challenges no different than many other businesses meet with challenges.”

