Hippie chick opens vegan restaurant in Welland

Don’t let the word vegan stop you from trying the newest restaurant on Welland’s East Main Street.

The Vegan Hippie Chick menu is full of tasty choices, including quiche and tacos, and is sure to satisfy.

Since it opened at the beginning of November Ashley Chojnicki has been a customer almost daily.

“It’s the only other place in Niagara that is vegan,” she said about not having enough options for vegan and vegetarian restaurants in the region.

Chojnicki, who has been a vegan for about a year, said she thinks people will enjoy the food whether they are meat eaters or not. She said the quiche, which doesn’t have eggs, is rich and creamy and one of her favourites on the menu.

Besides being one of only two vegan restaurants in Niagara, what makes the Vegan Hippie Chick unique is the owner’s take on being environmentally conscious.

Mandy McCullough, who has been a chef and caterer for a few years, said it was important to make a difference in the community and world with her business. Anyone who brings their own container for takeout receives $1 off their bill. Customers also receive a $1 off their bill if they bring in a nonperishable food item to donate.

McCullough will give the nonperishable goods to Community Care. This aspect of her business was decided before she had even picked a location for the restaurant.

“The community is important and there are so many people who are going hungry. The food donation will be all year round, not just during the holiday season,” she said.

McCullough understands that not everyone wants to be vegan or vegetarian, so she has created a space of non-judgment at her restaurant. Although she doesn’t serve animal byproducts, she welcomes everyone with an open heart. She said a favourite for meat-eaters are her tacos, which are filling and tasty. Other favourites are her brownies, quiche, pizza and cauliflower wings with hot sauce.

McCullough said she will host a grand opening event in mid-January. People can stay updated on upcoming events and business hours on Instagram and Facebook at The Vegan Hippie Chick Catering.

The restaurant at 195 East Main St. is open Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. McCullough said those hours will likely change once she’s hired more employees.

