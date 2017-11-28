A walk through the very first Christmas

People can experience the sights, sounds and excitement of the very first Christmas next month when Redeemer Bible Church presents A Night in Bethlehem.

The Montrose Road facility is transforming its basement gym into a re-enactment space where visitors can take a step back into the town, and meet some townspeople dressed in period garb.

“It’s a very interactive experience,” said Janet McLeod, worship director and director of A Night in Bethlehem

“They interact with people all in costume. There’s children and adults and seniors. There’s live animals. They can visit the market where they can taste different foods of that time. They can try their hand at pottery and painting, maybe the scribing tent where they can check out what their name is like at that time, and do that in ink.”

The public can walk through A Night in Bethlehem on Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 9 from 5-8 p.m., and Sundays, Dec. 3 and 10 from 1-4 p.m.

The church will be accepting optional non-perishable food donations for Project SHARE.

McLeod said the re-enactment will feature about 70 live actors. The event is also made possible by the help of about 100 volunteers.

“They will definitely see the tax collector because at that time that was the reason to come to Bethlehem, was to pay their taxes. They will meet the innkeeper where Mary and Joseph went, and he said there’s no room in the inn. They will meet the shepherds and the angels, and hear what the message really was, and sort of follow the shepherds to the nativity where you want to make sure you don’t miss out on seeing Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.”

McLeod said the church has been putting on the re-enactment, off and on, for about eight years.

The last one was in 2015.

It is quite the work to put the show together, she said.

“Usually about six months out we start putting the word out that we’re going to do it, and try to get a sense of, will we have the support this year to do it. Then, basically Sept. 1, we start transforming the gym, hauling the stuff in from the shed, building it up, and then the last few weeks are just sort of that all hands on deck, putting it all together.”

McLeod said public reaction in past years has been “really strong and positive.”

“A lot of people just need to take that step back at Christmas, in the busyness of things, and really remember what Christmas is all about,” she said. “They really appreciate the experience for their children to see that.”

McLeod said it’s important for people to realize why Christmas is a holiday.

“It isn’t about the gifts and Santa, and the rush and the craziness, and who are we going to see next, it’s really about His birth and what that can mean to us, and we can celebrate it in many different ways, many different faiths, and we just want to give the people that opportunity.”

