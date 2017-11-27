New Yuk Yuk’s club opens Thursday

The laughs resume in Niagara Falls Thursday with the opening of a new Yuk Yuk’s comedy club.

Nearly 11 months after Canada’s largest comedy chain was forced to abruptly close its Casino Niagara location, it re-opens in a new space beneath Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on Fallsview Boulevard Thursday.

Opening night will be headlined by award-winning comedian Nikki Payne, along with Darryl Orr and Jay Brown.

For Yuk Yuk’s founder Mark Breslin, it will be his sixth time opening a location in Niagara Falls, going back to 1987 at the former Maple Leaf Village (now the site of Casino Niagara). Despite the constant upheaval, he says Niagara Falls is still one of his key markets.

“It’s an important city because it’s probably the only real city in Ontario, maybe in the country, with a full tourist infrastructure,” he says. “That means comics are performing not just for locals but people from all over the world. That makes it more challenging and more exciting for the comics.”

Yuk Yuk’s saw its 10-year stint inside Casino Niagara come to a sudden end in January when Ontario Lottery & Gaming (OLG) closed the property as part of a $7 million investment towards new gaming and dining on the casino’s second floor.

The club had a month-by-month lease with OLG.

While Breslin was pleased with the casino location, he says it posed unique problems for patrons the other locations didn’t.

“You had to go into the casino, which meant the spaghetti issue of parking and all the rest of it,” he says.

“We were very happy to be there, (but) there were a lot of rules you had to follow. That used to drive the comics batty. But to give them some due, they never interfered with what went on on-stage in terms of content. Which is what we thought might happen.

“But eventually the bean counters came in and said ‘With all this square footage, we could be putting in more one-armed bandits.’”

After the Maple Leaf Village site closed in the early ‘90s, Yuk Yuk’s relocated to a brand new facility across from the Minolta Tower. It was forced to move by a hotel development into the former Princess Theatre on Main Street, then a former bar on McLeod Road.

The Casino Niagara location, opened in 2006, proved to be the club’s most stable Niagara Falls location. It offered shows every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a 284-seat venue.

Breslin says the new venue will hold about 300 seats, with a high-traffic location with intimate lay-out allowing the comics to have a full visual of the audience.

“In the old days, comedy clubs were so unique and so unusual that you really didn’t have to fight for people to sit on the seats,” he says. “Now you really have to go out there and market harder.

“The place has to be absolutely right before people will accept it.”

Breslin adds there are plans to bring in “big names” to the club over the next few months.

“We didn’t want to put them in the first month because we wouldn’t really have time to promote them. You want to give it about a two-month window.”

