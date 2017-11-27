Council to consider RFP for integrity commissioner

The city is on the hunt for a permanent integrity commissioner, as council will consider issuing a request for proposal during its meeting Tuesday.

The province enacted legislation requiring all municipalities to retain an integrity commissioner on or before March 1, 2019.

Up to now, Niagara Falls’ practice has been to hire an integrity commission as and when required.

For example, lawyer Brian Duxbury was recently hired to investigate complaints against two councillors.

According to a staff report scheduled to go before council Tuesday, the province’s amendment to the Municipal Act has expanded the field of potential integrity commissioners.

There is also uncertainty as to whether or not one, or at least two, integrity commissioners are required by each municipality.

“Certain leading municipal law scholars recommend that a municipality retain at least two integrity commissioners — one to deal with issues of conflict of interest in response to inquiries from individual councillors, and a second integrity commissioner to deal with allegations of breach of the City of Niagara Falls councillors code of conduct,” reads the report.

The scenario that would lead to the need for two integrity commissioners would occur when a given councillors seeks advice from the integrity commissioner concerning the application of the Ontario Municipal Conflict of Interest Act to a particular matter.

“Having received that advice, the councillor, in good faith, participates in the council’s deliberations about the matter. Subsequently, a complaint is made that the councillor violated the code of conduct by participating in the deliberations concerning that particular matter,” reads the report.

“Having already made a determination on the Ontario Municipal Conflict of Interest Act issue, the integrity commissioner who provided the advice to the councillor would have, himself/herself, a conflict of interest. That person could not be expected to approach the allegation of breach of the code of conduct from a neutral perspective.”

The scenario is further complicated by the fact that advice concerning the interpretation and application of the act is legal advice.

“This means that the first integrity commissioner must be a lawyer. The councillor who sought his/her advice becomes a client of that lawyer. That lawyer could not subsequently advise the city, whose interests are not one and the same as the councillor’s, on the same matter,” reads the report.

The RFP will allow staff to canvass the field of candidates to solicit their proposed solutions to this particular issue.

Staff also hopes to explore the possibility of appointing a candidate who has ready access to people who could act in their stead.

“When one person is exclusively the integrity commissioner of the municipality, this can lead to delays in the delivery of integrity commissioner reports,” reads the report.

“In turn, this leads to frustration both for the person being investigated and the complainant. Staff submits that, as a general rule, the sooner an integrity commissioner complaint is investigated and reported, the better.”

In the contemplated appointment, council would appoint a given person or his or her nominee, as the integrity commissioner.

“Another advantage of this arrangement is that it would avoid allegations of bias from the person being investigated, should the same person be the subject of two complaints.”

Staff expects most respondents to the RFP will bill by the hour.

The financial impact will depend on the number of times the service is used.

“It is hoped that the number of new entries in the field may lower the hourly rate for an integrity commissioner.”

