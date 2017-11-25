Going strong for 50 years

The Robert Wood Singers are a big part of Deanna Schaus’ life and has been for the past 37 years.



So much so, she continues to drive an hour from Selkirk to the Niagara Region to direct the chorale group.



The group celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2018.



“It’s not easy to keep going 50 years and be successful. We’re lucky to be surviving and going strong … and the goal is to go another 50 years,” Schaus said.



She's sung with the group and been assistant director alongside founder Robert Wood. She was the director from 2000 to 2008 and is back once again in that role. She also directed the Wood Kids.



“It’s been a lot of hard work over the years,” she said.”I’m hopeful the chorale still has some life left in it. I know it brings so much happiness to the members of the choir and to the people who come see us.”



Wood, she said, is a well-known person with a great love of music. He was involved with Central United Church, in Port Colborne, and in the school systems promoting music.



He formed the chorale group in 1968 and was its director until 2000. He came back for a three-year stint and has been a guest director on many occasions.



“I learned a lot from Robert and I continue on with some of the traditions that he started,” said Schaus.



She said Wood will be part of the 50th-anniversary concert on Sunday, May 27 at Eglise Sacre-Coeur in Welland.



The show, called the Music Never Ends, will feature Number 1 hits from 1968, the year the group was formed. It will also feature songs from the many albums the Robert Wood Singers have produced over the years.



“It’s been many years since we’ve done an album,” said Schaus.



She said the Robert Wood Singers perform two main shows a year, and are booked for other appearances as well.



“We’re heading over to the States to perform a Christmas show. We were the main choir for Canada’s 150th in Welland this year,” said Schaus, adding the group performed abroad as well.



Schaus said the group is blessed with dedicated singers, who are like a family.



“We have 48 members, 42 of which are active and we’re always looking for new people. Our numbers do fluctuate,” she said of the chorale group.



A chorale group is a group of people usually singing in four-part harmony, with men singing tenor and bass and women, soprano and alto.



Saturday morning the group put their voices to work singing Christmas songs inside the Seaway Mall.



Schaus said the group’s Christmas concert will take place at Eglise Sacre-Coeur, 72 Empire Street, Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children.



“We’ll be performing traditional Christmas songs, with costumes and acting and the second half of the show will be religious songs, telling the story of the birth of Jesus,” she said.



For more information on the group, visit robertwoodsingers.com or contact business manager Andy Van Driel at 289-820-6836 if you want information on how to join the group.