Lafleur coming to Falls

He was the first player in the National Hockey League to score at least 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

He was recently named one of the 100 greatest NHL players in history.

And now, Guy Lafleur is coming to Niagara Falls Thursday to get up close and personal with his fans.

“Lafleur is undoubtedly one of the greatest hockey players to ever play the game, so we couldn’t be more pleased to host him as part of an intimate evening for hockey fans,” said Chris Dabrowski, director of events for Embassy Suites Fallsview.

“There’s not many names more synonymous with Canadian hockey than Guy Lafleur, and with a large fan base of Montreal Canadiens fans in the Niagara region, it is a perfect fit for Canada 150 celebrations taking place all year long in the area.”

Lafleur’s playing career spanned more than 17 seasons, including five Stanley Cup championships, all with the Canadiens.

He’s the all-time leading scorer in Canadiens history, notching 1,246 points (518 goals and 728 assists) in his 14 seasons with the Habs.

He played for the Quebec Nordiques in his final season in the NHL.

“His record and playing career speaks for itself,” said Dabrowski.

“This is a rare treat for Habs fans to meet the legend in person.”

Lafleur’s appearance in Niagara Falls will take place Thursday starting at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Fallsview.

The evening includes a question-and-answer session, an opportunity to get autographs, as well as a photo with the Hall of Famer.

VIP tickets are also available, giving fans an opportunity to dine at the same table as Lafleur earlier in the evening at The Keg at the Embassy Suites Fallsview.

Limited tickets and overnight packages are available at fallsviewevents.com.