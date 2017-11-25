Fort Erie's Finest voting results are in

Sponsored

Image: 1 of 76

 
Fort Erie is an historic marketplace of fabulous consumer choices.  From restaurants, stores, coffee shops and services to clubs, car dealerships and regional hospitality venues, the city and surrounding area offer the best to locals and tourists alike.
 
You’ve taken the time to rate everything you most enjoy, from bagels to bedding to breakfasts. Making the grade here means, not only that you appreciate the city’s best efforts, but that you believed enough in your favourite providers to cast your vote to be reflected here.
 
This awards section is much more than a simple record of your votes. It’s a recognition of the customer satisfaction generated by talented entrepreneurs and business owners across the city. We encourage you to use this section as a guide to check out new restaurants, businesses and products that other readers are recommending.
 
Congratulations to our winners. Keep up the great work and enjoy the accolades that Postmedia readers have heaped on you.
 
RESTAURANTS
 
Best View - Happy Jack’s Restaurant and Tavern
 
Breakfast - Special Artemis Family Restaurant
 
Chicken - 335 on the Ridge
 
Chicken Wings - The Plaice Restaurant and Bar
 
Chinese Cuisine - Happy Jack’s Restaurant and Tavern
 
Coffee - Tim Hortons
 
Donuts - Tim Hortons 
 
Desserts - The Kitchen Ridgeway
 
Drive Through - Tim Hortons Crescent Park
 
Family Restaurant - Green Acres Family Restaurant
 
French Fries - Green Acres Family Restaurant
 
Fish & Chips - Legion Br. 71
 
Hamburgers - Trailside Bar & Grill
 
Healthy Alternatives - The Samosa Factory
 
Ice Cream - Jazzy Scoops
 
Italian Dishes - The Barrel Italian Kitchen
 
Local Chef - Jennifer Wilkinson
 
Outdoor Patio - Happy Jack’s Restaurant and Tavern
 
Pizza - The Barrel Italian Kitchen
 
Poutine - Trailside Bar & Grill
 
Restaurant Manager - Jennifer Wilkinson, 335 on the Ridge
 
Ribs - Chucks Roadhouse
 
Sandwiches - The Kitchen Ridgeway
 
Salads - 335 on the Ridge
 
Souvlaki - Artemis Family Restaurant
 
Spaghetti - The Barrel Italian Kitchen
 
Steak - Old Bank Bistro
 
Subs - Sub Culture
 
Sushi - Yukiguni
 
Tacos - Aguacate
 
Vegan - The Samosa Factory
 
Wraps - Garrison Subs
 
Waiter/Waitress - Shannon Bell, The Plaice Restaurant & Bar
 
 
 
BARS
 
Bartender - Shannon Bell, The Plaice Restaurant & Bar
 
Party Bar - The Plaice Restaurant & Bar
 
Sports Bar - Take 2
 
Grocery Stores  Sobeys Fort Erie
 
Bakery - Sobeys Fort Erie
 
Dairy - Sobeys Fort Erie
 
Deli - Sobeys Fort Erie
 
Meat - Sobeys Fort Erie
 
Price - Jesse & Kelly’s No Frills
 
Produce - Sobeys Fort Erie
 
Selection - Sobeys Fort Erie
 
Seafood - Sobeys Fort Erie
 
Cheese - Sobeys Fort Erie
 
Specialty Foods - Sobeys Fort Erie
 
 
 
SERVICES
 
Accountant - Ken Lenchyshyn, Crawford Smith & Swallow
 
Auto Repair Shop - Finlayson Tire Service
 
Auctioneer - Big E Auctions
 
Auto Body Shop - Bill's Collision Centre
 
Business Consultant - Steve Helwig, Business Success and Loan
 
Car Wash - Crescent Park Car Wash
 
Car Maintenance - Performance Plus Car Care Centre
 
Carpenter - Lakeside Home Improvements
 
Caterer - Maria’s Catering
 
Cell Phone/Services - Tech Services Niagara
 
Chiropractor - Dr. Drost
 
Community Focussed - The Bell Tower Community Arts & Entertainment Complex
 
Dance Studio/Classes - Peacock School of Dance
 
Day Care - Top of the Ridge Day Care Centre
 
Deck Builder - Lakeside Home improvements
 
Dentist - Dr. Inigo, Inigio Bertie Dentist
 
Denturist - Lee Denture
 
Doctor - Dr. RJ Kamatovic
 
Dog Trainer - Pepp K9
 
Electrician - K Riel
 
Esthetics - Nino D’ambra Hair and Esthetics
 
Eyewear - Amore Eyewear
 
Financial Institution - Meridian Credit Union
 
Financial Planner - Meridian Credit Union
 
Fitness Instructor - Pilates Niagara
 
Funeral Director - Darren Flagg, Benner Funeral Services
 
Golf Course - Fort Erie Golf
 
Gym - YMCA
 
Hair Salon - F8 Salon
 
Hair Stylist - Vince Salvatori
 
Heating - JW Furness
 
Installation Contractor - Trades Plus
 
Home Repair - Lakeside Home Improvement
 
Independant Dental Hygenist - Nancy Pearce
 
Insurance Agent - Dean Demizio
 
Insurance Company - Brokerlink
 
Lawn Care Company - Lawns and More
 
Lawyer - Peter BonEfant
 
Limousines - Regional Limousine Service
 
Local Politician - Stephen Passero
 
Locksmith - Keybro Security Solutions
 
Lube & Oil - Performance Plus Car Care Centre
 
Martial Arts - Martial Arts One
 
Massage Therapist - Nelson Periera, Fort Erie Physio
 
Mortgage Broker - Randy Winger, The Mortgage Group
 
Make Your Own Wine - Grapes on the Ridge
 
Muffler Shop - Finlayson Tire
 
Nail Salon - The Atrium Spa
 
Optometrist - Dr. Francis Dube 
 
Paving Company - Circle P Paving
 
Pest Control - Lakeview Spider Control
 
Pet Groomer - Big & Small
 
Physiotherapist - Lionel Periera, Fort Erie Physio
 
Plumber - J Muro Plumbing
 
Rental Equipment - Paterak’s Landscaping & Supply
 
Retirement Home - Garrison by Revera
 
Roofing Company - A1 Roofing
 
Siding Company - A1 Siding
 
Spa Services - The Atrium Spa
 
Tanning - Renaissance
 
Tattoo Artist - A Tat of Class
 
Tax Preparer - Caroline Thompson, Thompson Accounting & Tax Inc.
 
Travel Agency - Travel Wise Stevensville
 
Veterinarian - Dr. Nabeel, Lakeshore Animal Hospital 
 
Window Installation - The Glass Company
 
New Car Sales - Bill’s Toyota
 
Volunteer - Katie Miller
 
Youth Sports Volunteers - Mike and Cathy Foster
 
 
 
STORES
 
Appliance Store - A1 Appliances
 
Auto Parts - Canadian Tire
 
Auto Recycler - Miller's Auto Recycling
 
Bicycle Shop - Steve’s Bicycle Shop
 
Blinds - Blinds Plus
 
Carpet Flooring - Wilson Flooring
 
Chocolate Store - Nigh’s Sweet Shop
 
Clothing Store - JE Harper
 
Computer Services - Tech Services Niagara
 
Convenience Store - Avondales
 
Craft Beer - Brimstone Brewing Company
 
Drug Store - Brodie’s Drug Store
 
Electronic Store - Canadian Tire
 
Florist & Flowers - The Tulip Tree
 
Garden Centre - The Mill Ridgeway
 
Frame & Art Store - Kiwi Picture Framing
 
Gift Baskets - Shoppers Drug Mart
 
Hardware Store - Rona Hardware
 
Boating & Marine Supplies - Canadian Tire
 
Lumber Yard - Timbr-Mart
 
Jewellery Store - Bridgeburg Jewellers
 
Optical Store - Amore Eyeware
 
Paint & Wallpaper - Benjamin Moore
 
Pet Supplies - Pet Valu
 
Tackle Shop - Canadian Tire
 
Tire Store - Finlayson Tire
 
Unique Gift Store - Aroma Bubbles
 
Used Car Dealer - Jack Shaw Used Car Sales
 
Used Clothing - Canadian Clothing Exchange
 
Window Coverings - Blinds Plus
 
Women’s Clothing - JE Harper
 
Vacuum Sales and Service - McCooeys


Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »