Fort Erie's Finest voting results are in
Sponsored
Fort Erie is an historic marketplace of fabulous consumer choices. From restaurants, stores, coffee shops and services to clubs, car dealerships and regional hospitality venues, the city and surrounding area offer the best to locals and tourists alike.
You’ve taken the time to rate everything you most enjoy, from bagels to bedding to breakfasts. Making the grade here means, not only that you appreciate the city’s best efforts, but that you believed enough in your favourite providers to cast your vote to be reflected here.
This awards section is much more than a simple record of your votes. It’s a recognition of the customer satisfaction generated by talented entrepreneurs and business owners across the city. We encourage you to use this section as a guide to check out new restaurants, businesses and products that other readers are recommending.
Congratulations to our winners. Keep up the great work and enjoy the accolades that Postmedia readers have heaped on you.
RESTAURANTS
Best View - Happy Jack’s Restaurant and Tavern
Breakfast - Special Artemis Family Restaurant
Chicken - 335 on the Ridge
Chicken Wings - The Plaice Restaurant and Bar
Chinese Cuisine - Happy Jack’s Restaurant and Tavern
Coffee - Tim Hortons
Donuts - Tim Hortons
Desserts - The Kitchen Ridgeway
Drive Through - Tim Hortons Crescent Park
Family Restaurant - Green Acres Family Restaurant
French Fries - Green Acres Family Restaurant
Fish & Chips - Legion Br. 71
Hamburgers - Trailside Bar & Grill
Healthy Alternatives - The Samosa Factory
Ice Cream - Jazzy Scoops
Italian Dishes - The Barrel Italian Kitchen
Local Chef - Jennifer Wilkinson
Outdoor Patio - Happy Jack’s Restaurant and Tavern
Pizza - The Barrel Italian Kitchen
Poutine - Trailside Bar & Grill
Restaurant Manager - Jennifer Wilkinson, 335 on the Ridge
Ribs - Chucks Roadhouse
Sandwiches - The Kitchen Ridgeway
Salads - 335 on the Ridge
Souvlaki - Artemis Family Restaurant
Spaghetti - The Barrel Italian Kitchen
Steak - Old Bank Bistro
Subs - Sub Culture
Sushi - Yukiguni
Tacos - Aguacate
Vegan - The Samosa Factory
Wraps - Garrison Subs
Waiter/Waitress - Shannon Bell, The Plaice Restaurant & Bar
BARS
Bartender - Shannon Bell, The Plaice Restaurant & Bar
Party Bar - The Plaice Restaurant & Bar
Sports Bar - Take 2
Grocery Stores Sobeys Fort Erie
Bakery - Sobeys Fort Erie
Dairy - Sobeys Fort Erie
Deli - Sobeys Fort Erie
Meat - Sobeys Fort Erie
Price - Jesse & Kelly’s No Frills
Produce - Sobeys Fort Erie
Selection - Sobeys Fort Erie
Seafood - Sobeys Fort Erie
Cheese - Sobeys Fort Erie
Specialty Foods - Sobeys Fort Erie
SERVICES
Accountant - Ken Lenchyshyn, Crawford Smith & Swallow
Auto Repair Shop - Finlayson Tire Service
Auctioneer - Big E Auctions
Auto Body Shop - Bill's Collision Centre
Business Consultant - Steve Helwig, Business Success and Loan
Car Wash - Crescent Park Car Wash
Car Maintenance - Performance Plus Car Care Centre
Carpenter - Lakeside Home Improvements
Caterer - Maria’s Catering
Cell Phone/Services - Tech Services Niagara
Chiropractor - Dr. Drost
Community Focussed - The Bell Tower Community Arts & Entertainment Complex
Dance Studio/Classes - Peacock School of Dance
Day Care - Top of the Ridge Day Care Centre
Deck Builder - Lakeside Home improvements
Dentist - Dr. Inigo, Inigio Bertie Dentist
Denturist - Lee Denture
Doctor - Dr. RJ Kamatovic
Dog Trainer - Pepp K9
Electrician - K Riel
Esthetics - Nino D’ambra Hair and Esthetics
Eyewear - Amore Eyewear
Financial Institution - Meridian Credit Union
Financial Planner - Meridian Credit Union
Fitness Instructor - Pilates Niagara
Funeral Director - Darren Flagg, Benner Funeral Services
Golf Course - Fort Erie Golf
Gym - YMCA
Hair Salon - F8 Salon
Hair Stylist - Vince Salvatori
Heating - JW Furness
Installation Contractor - Trades Plus
Home Repair - Lakeside Home Improvement
Independant Dental Hygenist - Nancy Pearce
Insurance Agent - Dean Demizio
Insurance Company - Brokerlink
Lawn Care Company - Lawns and More
Lawyer - Peter BonEfant
Limousines - Regional Limousine Service
Local Politician - Stephen Passero
Locksmith - Keybro Security Solutions
Lube & Oil - Performance Plus Car Care Centre
Martial Arts - Martial Arts One
Massage Therapist - Nelson Periera, Fort Erie Physio
Mortgage Broker - Randy Winger, The Mortgage Group
Make Your Own Wine - Grapes on the Ridge
Muffler Shop - Finlayson Tire
Nail Salon - The Atrium Spa
Optometrist - Dr. Francis Dube
Paving Company - Circle P Paving
Pest Control - Lakeview Spider Control
Pet Groomer - Big & Small
Physiotherapist - Lionel Periera, Fort Erie Physio
Plumber - J Muro Plumbing
Rental Equipment - Paterak’s Landscaping & Supply
Retirement Home - Garrison by Revera
Roofing Company - A1 Roofing
Siding Company - A1 Siding
Spa Services - The Atrium Spa
Tanning - Renaissance
Tattoo Artist - A Tat of Class
Tax Preparer - Caroline Thompson, Thompson Accounting & Tax Inc.
Travel Agency - Travel Wise Stevensville
Veterinarian - Dr. Nabeel, Lakeshore Animal Hospital
Window Installation - The Glass Company
New Car Sales - Bill’s Toyota
Volunteer - Katie Miller
Youth Sports Volunteers - Mike and Cathy Foster
STORES
Appliance Store - A1 Appliances
Auto Parts - Canadian Tire
Auto Recycler - Miller's Auto Recycling
Bicycle Shop - Steve’s Bicycle Shop
Blinds - Blinds Plus
Carpet Flooring - Wilson Flooring
Chocolate Store - Nigh’s Sweet Shop
Clothing Store - JE Harper
Computer Services - Tech Services Niagara
Convenience Store - Avondales
Craft Beer - Brimstone Brewing Company
Drug Store - Brodie’s Drug Store
Electronic Store - Canadian Tire
Florist & Flowers - The Tulip Tree
Garden Centre - The Mill Ridgeway
Frame & Art Store - Kiwi Picture Framing
Gift Baskets - Shoppers Drug Mart
Hardware Store - Rona Hardware
Boating & Marine Supplies - Canadian Tire
Lumber Yard - Timbr-Mart
Jewellery Store - Bridgeburg Jewellers
Optical Store - Amore Eyeware
Paint & Wallpaper - Benjamin Moore
Pet Supplies - Pet Valu
Tackle Shop - Canadian Tire
Tire Store - Finlayson Tire
Unique Gift Store - Aroma Bubbles
Used Car Dealer - Jack Shaw Used Car Sales
Used Clothing - Canadian Clothing Exchange
Window Coverings - Blinds Plus
Women’s Clothing - JE Harper
Vacuum Sales and Service - McCooeys