Fort Erie's Finest voting results are in

RESTAURANTS

Best View - Happy Jack’s Restaurant and Tavern

Breakfast - Special Artemis Family Restaurant

Chicken - 335 on the Ridge

Chicken Wings - The Plaice Restaurant and Bar

Chinese Cuisine - Happy Jack’s Restaurant and Tavern

Coffee - Tim Hortons

Donuts - Tim Hortons

Desserts - The Kitchen Ridgeway

Drive Through - Tim Hortons Crescent Park

Family Restaurant - Green Acres Family Restaurant

French Fries - Green Acres Family Restaurant

Fish & Chips - Legion Br. 71

Hamburgers - Trailside Bar & Grill

Healthy Alternatives - The Samosa Factory

Ice Cream - Jazzy Scoops

Italian Dishes - The Barrel Italian Kitchen

Local Chef - Jennifer Wilkinson

Outdoor Patio - Happy Jack’s Restaurant and Tavern

Pizza - The Barrel Italian Kitchen

Poutine - Trailside Bar & Grill

Restaurant Manager - Jennifer Wilkinson, 335 on the Ridge

Ribs - Chucks Roadhouse

Sandwiches - The Kitchen Ridgeway

Salads - 335 on the Ridge

Souvlaki - Artemis Family Restaurant

Spaghetti - The Barrel Italian Kitchen

Steak - Old Bank Bistro

Subs - Sub Culture

Sushi - Yukiguni

Tacos - Aguacate

Vegan - The Samosa Factory

Wraps - Garrison Subs

Waiter/Waitress - Shannon Bell, The Plaice Restaurant & Bar

BARS

Bartender - Shannon Bell, The Plaice Restaurant & Bar

Party Bar - The Plaice Restaurant & Bar

Sports Bar - Take 2

Grocery Stores Sobeys Fort Erie

Bakery - Sobeys Fort Erie

Dairy - Sobeys Fort Erie

Deli - Sobeys Fort Erie

Meat - Sobeys Fort Erie

Price - Jesse & Kelly’s No Frills

Produce - Sobeys Fort Erie

Selection - Sobeys Fort Erie

Seafood - Sobeys Fort Erie

Cheese - Sobeys Fort Erie

Specialty Foods - Sobeys Fort Erie

SERVICES

Accountant - Ken Lenchyshyn, Crawford Smith & Swallow

Auto Repair Shop - Finlayson Tire Service

Auctioneer - Big E Auctions

Auto Body Shop - Bill's Collision Centre

Business Consultant - Steve Helwig, Business Success and Loan

Car Wash - Crescent Park Car Wash

Car Maintenance - Performance Plus Car Care Centre

Carpenter - Lakeside Home Improvements

Caterer - Maria’s Catering

Cell Phone/Services - Tech Services Niagara

Chiropractor - Dr. Drost

Community Focussed - The Bell Tower Community Arts & Entertainment Complex

Dance Studio/Classes - Peacock School of Dance

Day Care - Top of the Ridge Day Care Centre

Deck Builder - Lakeside Home improvements

Dentist - Dr. Inigo, Inigio Bertie Dentist

Denturist - Lee Denture

Doctor - Dr. RJ Kamatovic

Dog Trainer - Pepp K9

Electrician - K Riel

Esthetics - Nino D’ambra Hair and Esthetics

Eyewear - Amore Eyewear

Financial Institution - Meridian Credit Union

Financial Planner - Meridian Credit Union

Fitness Instructor - Pilates Niagara

Funeral Director - Darren Flagg, Benner Funeral Services

Golf Course - Fort Erie Golf

Gym - YMCA

Hair Salon - F8 Salon

Hair Stylist - Vince Salvatori

Heating - JW Furness

Installation Contractor - Trades Plus

Home Repair - Lakeside Home Improvement

Independant Dental Hygenist - Nancy Pearce

Insurance Agent - Dean Demizio

Insurance Company - Brokerlink

Lawn Care Company - Lawns and More

Lawyer - Peter BonEfant

Limousines - Regional Limousine Service

Local Politician - Stephen Passero

Locksmith - Keybro Security Solutions

Lube & Oil - Performance Plus Car Care Centre

Martial Arts - Martial Arts One

Massage Therapist - Nelson Periera, Fort Erie Physio

Mortgage Broker - Randy Winger, The Mortgage Group

Make Your Own Wine - Grapes on the Ridge

Muffler Shop - Finlayson Tire

Nail Salon - The Atrium Spa

Optometrist - Dr. Francis Dube

Paving Company - Circle P Paving

Pest Control - Lakeview Spider Control

Pet Groomer - Big & Small

Physiotherapist - Lionel Periera, Fort Erie Physio

Plumber - J Muro Plumbing

Rental Equipment - Paterak’s Landscaping & Supply

Retirement Home - Garrison by Revera

Roofing Company - A1 Roofing

Siding Company - A1 Siding

Spa Services - The Atrium Spa

Tanning - Renaissance

Tattoo Artist - A Tat of Class

Tax Preparer - Caroline Thompson, Thompson Accounting & Tax Inc.

Travel Agency - Travel Wise Stevensville

Veterinarian - Dr. Nabeel, Lakeshore Animal Hospital

Window Installation - The Glass Company

New Car Sales - Bill’s Toyota

Volunteer - Katie Miller

Youth Sports Volunteers - Mike and Cathy Foster

STORES

Appliance Store - A1 Appliances

Auto Parts - Canadian Tire

Auto Recycler - Miller's Auto Recycling

Bicycle Shop - Steve’s Bicycle Shop

Blinds - Blinds Plus

Carpet Flooring - Wilson Flooring

Chocolate Store - Nigh’s Sweet Shop

Clothing Store - JE Harper

Computer Services - Tech Services Niagara

Convenience Store - Avondales

Craft Beer - Brimstone Brewing Company

Drug Store - Brodie’s Drug Store

Electronic Store - Canadian Tire

Florist & Flowers - The Tulip Tree

Garden Centre - The Mill Ridgeway

Frame & Art Store - Kiwi Picture Framing

Gift Baskets - Shoppers Drug Mart

Hardware Store - Rona Hardware

Boating & Marine Supplies - Canadian Tire

Lumber Yard - Timbr-Mart

Jewellery Store - Bridgeburg Jewellers

Optical Store - Amore Eyeware

Paint & Wallpaper - Benjamin Moore

Pet Supplies - Pet Valu

Tackle Shop - Canadian Tire

Tire Store - Finlayson Tire

Unique Gift Store - Aroma Bubbles

Used Car Dealer - Jack Shaw Used Car Sales

Used Clothing - Canadian Clothing Exchange

Window Coverings - Blinds Plus

Women’s Clothing - JE Harper

Vacuum Sales and Service - McCooeys