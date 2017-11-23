Police want to ID men in bar fight

A fight involving four or five men at a Crystal Beach establishment earlier this month has police seeking the public’s assistance.

In a media release, Niagara Regional Police say the “physical altercation” happened at about 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 4 inside of Sneakers Bar, at 4020 Erie Road.

Police are attempting to identify the men involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police, Fort Erie detective office at 905-688-4111 extension 2325.