Niagara border officials prepare for busy season

The holiday season and world junior hockey championships will mean an influx of traffic at Niagara-area border crossings.

That’s why Canada Border Services Agency and United States Customs and Border Protection officials hosted a joint press conference at the Whirlpool Bridge Wednesday to highlight the benefits of the NEXUS program.

Officials talked about exclusive access for NEXUS members to the NEXUS-only bridge.

They also provided travel tips for crossing the border during the holiday season, including this week’s U.S. Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and the International Ice Hockey Federation world junior tournament taking place between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5.

NEXUS is a bi-national, Canada-U.S. program for pre-approved, low-risk travellers entering the two countries at designated air, land, and marine ports of entry.

The program enables members to enter either country more quickly and easily by using automated self-serve kiosks in the air mode of travel, dedicated lanes in the land mode of travel, and by calling telephone reporting centres prior to arrival in the marine mode of travel.

To become a NEXUS member, applicants must submit an application and go through a registration process; satisfy eligibility criteria; be admissible to Canada and the U.S.; and pass risk assessments by both countries.

There are about 1.5 million NEXUS members in Canada and the United States.

For more information, visit cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/prog/nexus/menu-eng.html or cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/nexus.

“It’s going to be a busy and exciting winter, and I want to assure everyone that CBSA is ready, and will monitor its operations to minimize processing times, and unnecessary delays at the border,” said Christine Durocher, executive director of CBSA’s southern Ontario region.

She said the NEXUS application is “quite simple” and can be made by mail, or online.

Durocher said in Niagara, NEXUS members enjoy “quick and simplified” processing using dedicated lanes at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge, and Peace Bridge.

Only NEXUS members are allowed at the Whirlpool Bridge, which she called “Niagara’s best- kept secret.”

“There’s minimal to no delays when crossing the border here, or for that matter at any port of entry when you’re using NEXUS lanes.”

Rose Brophy, director of field operations with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Buffalo field office, said NEXUS costs $50 for five years, and it’s free for those under the age of 18.

“NEXUS itself not only provides relief during the busy holiday season, but also year round, and during the summer season when we know we see a significant amount of travel in this area,” she said.

Durocher said travellers can check border wait times online, and by using a CBSA app, which provides real-time information.

“It’s a great tool for travellers to help you plan ahead, and to cross the least busiest port of entry near you. It’s convenient, it’s free, and I assure you it’s going to save you some time.”

Brophy said CBP also has an app, where travellers can add ports of entry they most frequently travel to in a favourites list to immediately know wait times.

To improve the experience at the border, Durocher said travellers should know their personal exemptions, which vary depending on how long they’re outside of Canada.

She said more information is available at cbsa-asfc.gc.ca.

“Travellers should declare everything that they have, including any gifts that they receive, and … make sure you have your identification ready … and any receipts that you have handy in case one of the officers asks (to see them). The most important tip is to be open and honest with the CBSA officers. If you’re unsure about what to declare … our officers are there to help you, so please don’t hesitate to ask.”

Brophy said it’s important travellers “be prepared” when they cross the border.

“Have your documents ready, take your sunglasses off, take your hat off,” she said.

Brophy said travellers should anticipate an increase in traffic due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, and the general holiday season.

“We meet well in advance with our Canadian partners on a regular basis, especially when it comes to things such as the holiday season, or special events like the world juniors, to make sure that we’re prepared on both sides to handle the influx of traffic,” she said.

Brophy said all available lanes will be open prior to world junior games, however, as traffic builds, “it may exceed the facility’s capacity, so we ask that when you are going to one of these games … to make sure you plan yourself sufficient time to cross the border to avoid those possible delays.”

She said travellers can expect to see an increase in border wait times during the tournament, especially just before games.

“If you know you’re going to be going to the game, you know the time of the game, give yourself extra time before you cross the border.”

