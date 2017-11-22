In the courts

Penitentiary sentence for drug dealer

A 23-year-old man caught with up to $35,000 in illegal drugs in his Welland apartment, including crystal meth and heroin, told court he doesn't have an addiction problem.

Rather, Scotty Mitchell said he's been selling drugs since the age of 15 as a way to make cash.

"I am remorseful for selling drugs to my community," he told Judge Tory Colvin in an Ontario Court of Justice in Welland on Wednesday.

The judge imposed a 32 month sentence - almost three years - in a penitentiary on a number of drug and weapon-related offences.

When Niagara Regional Police executed a search warrant at his apartment in May, they seized 274 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, nine grams of heroin, 50 Percocet pills, marijuana. A rifle and a revolver as well as a small marijuana growing operation were also found in the residence.

"This is a significant amount of drugs," the judge said.

All told, the drugs had an estimated street value of between $30,000 and $35,000.

Defence counsel Mike Delgobbo, who had requested a jail term of two to three years, described his client as a "low level street dealer."

Federal prosecutor Sara Ramalho disagreed, saying the large quantity of drugs he had on hand indicates the defendant is in the mid-level range.

She and assistant Crown attorney Mark Eshuis had asked the judge to consider imposing a jail term of four to five years.

"These drugs cause much harm in the society, they cause much crime in society, and they ruin people's lives," Eshuis said.

The judge ruled a 36 month sentence would be an appropriate disposition, minus four months for the time Mitchell had spent in pre-trial custody.

"This is a youthful first time offender," he said. "He has the support of his family and prospects of rehabilitation given his youth and given the appropriate assistance to move him back into society."

Charges dropped against man who killed chickens

A Wainfleet man who killed a number of chickens after an argument with his girlfriend has had criminal charges against him dropped after he agreed to enter into a peace bond for 12 months.

The 47-year-old was charged with causing death or injury to an animal and mischief under $5,000 after Niagara Regional Police were called to a rural Wainfleet property in January.

In an Ontario Court of Justice in Welland on Wednesday, the Crown dropped the charges after the defendant agreed to enter into a peace bond.

Court was told the man removed a number of chickens from a coop and killed them after he and his girlfriend had an argument. He also destroyed chicken eggs.

Defence lawyer Mark Evans said there may have been some issues if the case had gone to trial. He said his client may have had legal justification to kill the birds in light of their "health conditions."