Vale Day encourages healthy living

The Vale Health and Wellness Centre, the YMCA and the City of Port Colborne teamed up for the third annual Vale Day Saturday.

More than 100 people attended the free family day at the centre. Each year the event highlights some of the programs offered at Vale. People could also sign up to play team sports, including hockey.

During the day event goers enjoyed sledge hockey, open swim, face painting, and arts and crafts.

Youth were encouraged to participate in creating kindness rocks, where they decorated rocks with nice messages they could take home with them. Michelle Cuthbert, city communications co-ordinator, said it’s a great way for youth to spread some kindness and positivity throughout the community.

Cuthbert said the partnership between the city, Vale and the YMCA is important because it’s a bridge between the city and local businesses. She said it allows the city to offer more programs to the community and to offer more free family fun.

For Vale Port Colborne plant manager Joe Costigan the partnership shows a good relationship between the Vale and the city. He said Vale Day gives the community the opportunity to experience the programs offered at the centre and promotes healthy living, which is important.

“Healthy living is the key to a long life and our work force is typically one that works 30 years in the plant, so it’s good to see them active and healthy,” Costigan said.

Cuthbert said the city is focused on promoting healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle. She said the city offers a variety of ways to be active, including the free walking track at Vale, which is free all year round.\

