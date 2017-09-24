Celebrating Canada 150 with tree planting

About 200 people celebrated the grand opening of Welland’s Trail 150 on Merritt Island Saturday morning.

The City of Welland along with its Canada 150 Committee and TD Dominion assisted in planting 150 trees along the trail for the nation’s 150th anniversary. Saturday volunteers from TD attended the ceremony, many with their families, to assist in planting 21 native trees.

Each tree was sponsored by community members in recognition of loved ones or churches and organizations. Each sponsored tree cost $250 and includes a plaque.

Aurelio Magazzeni, Welland’s forestry foreman, said the planting of 150 native trees on Merritt Island is significant to the community.

With the effects of the emerald ash borer, the city has lost about 20 per cent of it’s trees along city boulevards alone. Magazzeni said forestry staff have removed about 1,000 trees and still need to remove about 1,000 more. With this great loss, he said, there is a real need for trees.

City staff and volunteers have so far planted about 70 of the 150 trail trees. Magazzeni said the initiative wouldn’t be possible without the support from the city and TD Dominion. TD donated about $2,300 to support the project. The funds helped supply the city with soil, trees, mulch and other items.

For Magazzeni, the tree planting initiative means a great deal, not just because of the need for trees.

“There were a lot of emotional stories of people who have lost loved ones,” he said.

Magazzeni said one woman approached the city about planting a tree in memory of her husband who died a few months ago.

“She wanted a tree planted by the aqueduct because her husband used to fish there all the time.”

Magazzeni said he and forestry staff worked diligently to ensure the tree was planted where she wanted it. He said they also wanted to make sure it was planted before Saturday’s ceremony.

Betty Boyd, a member of Faith Welland church, said the church community sponsored two trees on the island. She said she was happy to see that one tree had a plaque in English and the other in French — it reflects Welland’s multicultural community.

Ward 6 Coun. Bonnie Fokkens was one of a number of councillors to attend the event. She said what’s great about the tree planting is these trees will be around for decades to come. Children who attended the event will be able to visit the park and remember being there when the trees were planted, she said.

Magazzeni agreed, saying the trees will act as a great educational tool.

“We need to get kids away from the classroom and away from computers,” he said.

Magazzeni said Merritt Island is a jewel in the centre of the city that should be taken advantage of. With the added trees he said there is a great deal of fresh air and it’s a great place to think and get some exercise.

City staff will continue to plant the remainder of the trees in the next three to four weeks.

