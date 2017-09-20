Welcome to Wainfleet.



That was the message greeting drivers on Highway 3 in front of Wainfleet township hall and the first message from a new digital sign unveiled Tuesday.



Standing nearly three metres high and two metres wide, the LED sign was revealed by Wainfleet Mayor April Jeffs, operations manager Richard Nan, and Ald. Richard Dykstra, who spearheaded the project since its inception.



“This will add a little professional touch to the township and allow us to communicate effectively with people at the same time,” said Dykstra, in a release after the unveiling. “It’s been a long time in the making and certainly worth the wait.”



Nan, was responsible for overseeing the construction of the sign, which included working with the Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.



“This project ties in well with council’s strategic plan and has been on the radar for quite some time. I’m glad to have been able to play a role in bringing this plan into reality,” Nan said in the release.



the sign features a rustic stone base and LED message board topped with an illuminated township logo.



“In recent years, we’ve seen many municipalities going to the digital signs as a more attractive and effective way of communicating messages to the community than more traditional signage,” Jeffs said.



“Despite being a small rural centre, I’m pleased to see us getting out ahead of the curve and taking this great step forward to communicate our message in a new way,” she added.

