Cogeco station rebrands to YourTV

Cogeco cable TV is launching its fall schedule with a new name.

The Niagara stations known as Cogeco TV on cable channels 10 and 700 will now be called YourTV. The rebrand affects community stations across the Cogeco chain in Ontario and Quebec.

While the name may be different, program manager Jack Custers says to expect the same coverage of local news, sports and entertainment, including the 30-minute daily news show The Source, municipal council coverage and Niagara IceDogs games.

“Our rebranding from CogecoTV to YourTV was done to re-affirm our commitment to our communities,” he says. “It communicates 'local TV' and demonstrates our closeness to people.”

Upcoming coverage includes the annual Niagara Grape and Wine Festival Parade on Saturday and the Niagara Music Awards on Sunday.

Also expect to see the return of What's New with host Carrie Zeffiro and new music show BS Live Rocks with Shane Neil and Bobby Rock.

“Although our brand has changed, our commitment to providing local programming to our viewers is stronger than ever,” says Custers.

The rebrand went into effect Monday at 36 community TV stations in locations like Windsor, Ottawa and Burlington.

