Massive rise in Niagara opioid overdoses

Niagara’s emergency rooms have seen a 65 per cent increase in the number of opioid overdose cases over last year, the Niagara Health System reports.

That information mirrors new data on the opioid crisis in Canada that shows Niagara has one of the highest rates of opioid overdoses in the country.

According to data released last week by the Canadian Institute of Health Information, or CIHI, the St. Catharines-Niagara area has the fourth highest per-capita rate of patients in emergency departments suffering from “opioid poisoning” for 2016-2017.

The report shows only Calgary, Brantford and Edmonton have rates hates of opioid poisoning cases in emergency departments. CIHI says only Alberta and Ontario were able to provide comprehensive emergency room data for its report.

“You can consider opioid poisoning an opioid overdose. It is the most serious form of harm from opioids,” said Paul Sajan, CIHI’s manager of prescription drug abuse. He said the term “opioid poisoning” also includes patients that doctors managed to resuscitate after being clinically dead from an overdose. The data does not specify the number of deaths from overdoses.

Sajan said CIHI believes the powerful and ubiquitous opioid fentanyl is the driving force behind a rise in overdoses across Canada, including Niagara.

Dr. Rafi Setrak, head of emergency medicine for the NHS said there has been a steady rise in the number of opioid overdoses in local emergency rooms.

“So far this year, we have experienced a 65 per cent increase in the number of opioid-related overdoses at our emergency departments, as compared to the same period last year (January to August),” Setrak said Monday in an emailed statement. “There have been 326 opioid overdoses (January to August 2017) as compared to 197 (January to August 2016).”

Setrak said the rise in cases has put some strain on emergency department resources.

“We are committed to serving our community in every way possible and working with our healthcare partners in the community,” Setrak said. “We have a number of programs in place for people seeking help for substance use. In 2015, we introduced a new program to which our emergency department physicians can refer patients in need of addiction follow-up care. The Rapid Access Addictions Medicine Clinic connects people with an addictions medicine physician in our Mental Health and Addictions Program, and is helping to reduce repeat visits to the Emergency Department.”

While last year’s CIHI report titled “Opioid-Related Harms in Canada,” shows a high rate of overdoses in Niagara, the study does have some limitations, Sajan said.

He said this the first time CIHI — which regularly analyses healthcare data collected from across Canada — has produced a report on opioid poisoning and not all provinces were able to report comprehensive data. The challenge faced by CIHI is the fact that methods of data collected by hospitals and reported by provincial governments varies from province to province.

“Other provinces had some data (regarding opioid poisoning in emergency rooms), but it wasn’t complete enough,” Sajan said. “We do have complete information, however, on hospitalizations related to opioid poisoning.”

That data on hospital stays — which excludes visits to the emergency department — ranks St. Catharines-Niagara as 20 on a list of 34 Canadian municipalities. The local rate of hospitalization from opioid poisoning is higher than Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City and Ottawa.

Sajan said the data for both hospital, and emergency room visits is “age-adjusted” — meaning it accounts for and filters out data related to the age of patients. Niagara, for instance, has a larger population of senior citizens with complex health needs than most other Canadian municipalities, something the age-adjusted data takes into account Sajan said.

The age-adjusted rates — which is similar to how unemployment data is adjusted to account for seasonal employment trends — is a way to get under the raw numbers. So while a city like Toronto may have a higher number of total cases of opioid poisoning than St. Catharines, CIHI was interested in looking at the per capita rate of emergency room and hospital visits.

The shows that for every 100,000 people in Niagara, 72.5 will visit the emergency department for opioid poisoning. The highest rate reported by CIHI was Calgary, with a rate of 99 per 100,000 people.

The highest rate of hospital stays according to CIHI is 37.9 in Kelowna B.C. In Niagara, the rate is 18.3.

The report found that more than half of hospitalizations were the result of accidental overdoses, and one-third were the result purposeful self-harm.

Sajan said the data shows the increasing toll opioids are taking on the Canadian health care system.

Since the report was the first of its kind, the rates of emergency room visits and hospitalizations can’t be compared to past years.

However, Sajan said the data, when combined with other sources including coroner’s reports from the provinces, does show a startling trend — the harm caused by opioids is increasing, and it appears almost entirely due to the illicit opioid market and its current principal product fentanyl.

“Opioids prescribing is a serious issue, but we know the rate of prescribing has flattened out and in some cases even fallen. It is not falling quickly, but it is falling,” Sajan said. “At the same time, the level of harm continues to rise. This is entirely due to the illegal opioid market.”

Fentanyl has become a game changer in the illegal drug market. Police and social agencies — including the Niagara Regional Police and Positive Living Niagara — report that fentanyl is being laced in a wide spectrum of street drugs from methamphetamines to heroin. In some cases, pure fentanyl — a drug more potent and lethal than heroin or morphine — is being sold as heroin to unsuspecting users.

Opioid poisoning cases in Canadian emergency departments:

(Age-adjusted rate per 100,000 people. Source: Canadian Institute for Health Information)

1 -Calgary: 99.4 people per 100,000

2- Brantford: 98.9 people per 100,000

3- Edmonton: 85.2 people 100,000

4: St. Catharines-Niagara: 72.5 people per 100,000

5: Barrie: 69.9 people per 100,000