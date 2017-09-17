A study conducted by Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre has found there is work to be done to address racism in the community.

Recently, staff member Karl Dockstader made a presentation to town council to elaborate on the findings that were calculated after a four-month period. A survey was completed by 200 people through social media, as well as via Fort Erie Public Library and YMCA.

Taken primarily by non-racialized people, Dockstader said the initiative, the Friend Project, revealed key information — including that people don’t see themselves as racist, but they see that racism exists.

One conclusion to arise from the study is that outside institutions and organizations need to do more work on the subject and more knowledge about privilege, discrimination and racism is needed on a community level.

The project launched long before last month’s events in Charlottesville, Va., with racism being at the forefront of discussions and news coverage all over the continent.

Dockstader told council this horrific time in history is generating much-needed conversations and that people are becoming more aware of how prominent racism can be in some parts of the world in 2017 and how much of an impact it can have.

“I actually think the kind of dialogue that’s in the media right now is very healthy,” he said.

Being insensitive to another race can be done subtly and is experienced by Indigenous people through “the looks we get when we pull out our status cards at Walmart,” said Dockstader.

He’s also motivated that the Fort Erie community, with its rich First Nations population, is proud of the unique cultures within its boundaries, as well as the rest of Niagara.

“There were encouraging results — that Fort Erians are accepting of Indigenous people,” he said.

Partnerships with the library and YMCA are examples of moving forward together, working in harmony — and more groups could learn from this, more collaborations should be formed, said Dockstader.

“We need to open up more community events around these types of difficult conversation.”

The Friendship Centre feels this willingness exists in the community to have these discussions on how to close racial gaps in Niagara.

“Having open, safe and inclusive dialogues will be an important way of resolving the challenges racism creates,” he said.

Dockstader said the next step with the Friend Project is hopefully presenting to regional council.