Volunteer to act as temporary fire chief

A platoon chief will take on the role of Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services fire chief while the township chooses an interim chief to replace the departing Kevin Foster.

Wainfleet Volunteer Firefighter Association president Matt Devries said Shawn Schutten will fill on when Foster leaves at the end of the month.

Foster, hired just more than a year ago to replace retiring chief Harry Flagg, accepted a position at the Milton Fire Department, where he will be the deputy chief

Devries said despite Foster leaving, he isn’t concerned about the future of the township’s fire service.

“He left on his own accord because he got a different job, and we are sad to see him go,” Devries said during a phone interview Friday.

Devries said there is no “ill-will” and he can’t blame Foster for looking at different options. He said the 42 volunteer firefighters got along well with the chief and they all wish him the best in his new role.

As of Friday, an interim fire chief had not been chosen, but Devries said Schutten will lead the platoon until someone is chosen. He said he’s not sure who council is looking at to replace Foster.

“Any chief coming into this is coming into a positive environment,” Devries said.

For Devries, being a volunteer firefighter for the township is rewarding. He said every volunteer is dedicated to the town.

“I’m looking forward to who comes next,” he said, adding the fire service is looking to recruit 20 more volunteers.

