Ridgeway Branch 230 celebrating Legion Week

Next week, the Ridgeway Royal Canadian Legion joins branches across the province celebrating Legion Week.

Ridgeway Branch 230 has organized a week of activities, with the community invited to attend.

At Monday’s Fort Erie council meeting, branch president Barbara Hopkins asked for support to name Sept. 17 to 23 Legion Week.

There will be a flag raising on Monday, Sept. 18 at town hall at 9 a.m., and an open sports day on Sept. 19 – allowing the public to play free darts, shuffleboard and pool.

Hopkins said she hopes Legion Week will raise more awareness about the branch’s role in the community.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate our rich heritage and bright future,” she said.

The Ridgeway legion's annual celebration is a chance to welcome the community and show off what the organization has to offer, says the branch president.

"Legion Week is an opportunity unique to Ontario," said Hopkins.

"It is a week to open our doors, put out the welcome mat, invite our neighbours to visit, share our accomplishments, enlighten them on the legion, share how easy it is and encourage them to join our ranks, be a proud Legionnaire."

For many years, the legion has been a leader in recognizing those who have made sacrifices for the betterment of Canada, and in offering support and services to veterans and those currently serving in the Canadian Forces, she said.

In 1980 after considerable debate and consideration the Ontario Command provincial executive committee unanimously decided that Legion Week would be an ideal annual event and that it be included under the mandate of the legion's provincial public relations committee, and Legion Week in Ontario was declared to be the third week in the month of September of each year, commencing on the Sunday and ending on the Saturday

Bertie Branch 230 (Ridgeway) has a full week of events and everyone is welcome.

* Saturday, Sept. 16 the branch will be joining Branch 479 in Niagara Falls for a special ceremony at the grave of the Unknown Soldier in Fairview Cemetery; an Elvis tribute show with the proceeds going to Bully Free Forever

*Monday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. there will be a flag raising ceremony at town hall in Fort Erie.

*Tuesday, Sept. 19 will be open sports day - come on in and play darts, shuffleboard, snooker, pool, dominos or use any of the other facilities.

*Wednesday, Sept. 20 an open house runs from 3 to 7 p.m. followed by a family-friendly movie.

*Thursday, Sept. 21 a high tea is being held from 2 to 4 p.m., then in the evening the branch joins with branch 56 of Port Colborne for their parade in Wainfleet.

*Friday, Sept. 22 after the weekly fish fry there will be a special karaoke night featuring music from the 1940s through to today.

Branch 230 is located at 228 South Mills St. in Ridgeway. For more information call 905-894-5921 or visit https://www.legionbranch230.com.