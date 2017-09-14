Water board fined $50K for discharge at Falls

New York state is fining the Niagara Falls Water Board $50,000 for discharging black and smelly water near the falls during a busy tourist weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo travelled to the falls Thursday to announce the penalty. The Democrat says the Water Board will also be required to make changes at its aging wastewater plant and get state approval before making any future discharges.

Cuomo says state officials determined the July 29 discharge was the result of basic breaches in protocol.

He says “aggressive” action is needed to prevent something similar happening again at the falls, which he called “one of the world’s greatest wonders.”

Local water officials have blamed outdated equipment and miscommunication between employees for the incident. The board has also been cited for an unrelated discharge in August.